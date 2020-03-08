Human Centric Lighting and Environmental Lighting Market | Industries | MarketResearchNest.com Global

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Human Centric Lighting and Environmental Lighting Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 139 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Human Centric Lighting and Environmental Lighting Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Human Centric Lighting solutions can support the human circadian rhythm, enhance concentration, prevent sleeping disorders and improve our overall well-being.

Human-centric lighting system comes with a control that can adjust the color temperature of the LED to simulate morning to evening light and create a natural light environment in line with people’s physiological rhythm, suitable for use in an indoor environment that lacks natural lighting. In addition, human-centric lighting can also be used to influence people’s mood and spirit, with warm colors promoting relaxation while cool colors help with contraction and enhance productivity.

Lighting quality is advanced in Europe. The human centric lighting and environmental lighting will be an illumination trend that is currently popular in European market. In 2015, there is already some considerable acceptance for human centric lighting solutions in the health sector, however, with little reflection in absolute figures due to the small relevant floor space. Over the next years, the office sector will gain further relevance, whereas today human centric lighting solutions are partially in use in state-of-the-art commercial centers.

According to this study, over the next five years the Human Centric Lighting and Environmental Lighting market will register a 67.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2150 million by 2024, from US$ 160 million in 2019

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report

Lumitech

OSRAM

Philips

Regiolux

Glamox Luxo

OEM Systems Group

Waldmann

Riegens

Trilux

Segmentation by product type:

Conventional Light Sources

LED Light Sources

Segmentation by application:

Health and Hospitality

Office

Education

Residential

Industrial

Other (Wholesale, retail, etc)

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Human Centric Lighting and Environmental Lighting consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Human Centric Lighting and Environmental Lighting market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Human Centric Lighting and Environmental Lighting manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Human Centric Lighting and Environmental Lighting with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Human Centric Lighting and Environmental Lighting submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

