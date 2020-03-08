Human Reproductive Technologies Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2019

Human reproductive technologies include procedures and therapies for conceiving or controlling pregnancy by means of artificial and/or semi artificial medical solutions. Reproductive technologies are used to treat infertility problems in males as well as in females. Since the last decade, a remarkable prevalence of infertility has been observed worldwide and its morbidity rate is rapidly growing.

Changes in lifestyle such as delay in bearing the first child, use of contraceptive pills, increased alcohol consumption and smoking are some of the factors leading to increase in the infertility rate globally, due to which the human reproductive technologies market is experiencing rise in demand. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that in 2010, approximately 1.9% of women aged between 20 years and 44 years were unable to have their first child and 10.5% of women who had already conceived were unable to conceive for the subsequent times. Thus, high global infertility rates will continue to provide newer growth opportunities to this market. Some other factors contributing to the growth of the human reproductive technologies market include increasing morbidity rate of infertility in both males and females, rise in awareness about the available technologies for treating problems related to reproduction, rising prevalence of unwanted pregnancies, and overall advancement in the available technologies to control reproduction.

Human reproductive technologies are mainly categorized on the basis of infertility treatments and contraceptive technologies. The infertility drugs market is analyzed based on the big seven brands (by sales) such as, Gonal-f, Follistim AQ, AndroGel, Testim, Viagra, Cialis and Levitra/Staxyn. Viagra, Gonal-f and AndroGel are the major drugs in their respective drug classes, which are preferred majorly for treating different causes of infertility. Further, the human reproductive technologies market is analyzed by various infertility treatment procedures which is led by the intrauterine insemination (IUI) procedure owing to low procedural cost and less complexity in performing the procedure.

Contraceptive technologies market is segmented into contraceptive drugs such as oral contraceptive pills, contraceptive injectables and topical contraceptives; and devices such as male and female contraceptive devices. Within the contraceptives market, the market share of male contraceptives was the largest due to factors such as ease of use, lack of side effects and higher availability. The market will be driven by factors such as increase in conception rate, rising prevalence of unwanted pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

The global human reproductive technologies market is highly fragmented in nature with many companies currently competing in the market. Well established market players such as Merck & Co., Inc., Ferring International Center S.A., Pfizer, Inc. Merck Serono and Bayer AG dominate this market with their proprietary products and predatory growth strategies. Patent repositories of the established market players are restraining the entry and growth of new players entering the market.

Geographically, North America dominates the global human reproductive technologies market and is followed by Europe. Important factors that have led to rise in infertility incidence in North America include high obesity rates, rising age of conception and hazards emerging from shift in lifestyle. Women become less fertile at around 30 years of age and this rate speeds up after 35 years of age. Asia-Pacific is expected to show the highest growth rate in the human reproductive technologies market owing to factors such as highest population in the world, increasing awareness about reproductive technologies and increasing disposable income of the population in this region.

One of the major issues restraining the market in emerging economies is the lack of initiatives to consult a specialist for reproductive disorders. However, rapid adoption of western lifestyle and rising incidence of hypertension is affecting the ability to conceive and thus, driving the demand for infertility drugs and devices in this region.

