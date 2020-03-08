Identity and Access Management Market Is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 8.1% by 2023 Top Companies Covered Like Onegini, TransUnion, Ping Identity Corporation, Gigya, Centrify, Okta, Experian, Janrain, Mitek Systems, Traxion, LexisNexis Risk, MorphoTrust,
Identity and access management (IAM) is a framework for business processes that facilitates the management of electronic or digital identities.The report analyses and forecasts identity and access management market on a global and regional level. The study offers historical data of past year along with forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on revenue (USD Billion).
Assessment of market dynamics gives a brief thought about the drivers and restraints for the identity and access management market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the identity and access management market on a global level.
Identity and access management is the security discipline that enables individuals to access the right resources at the right times for the right reasons.
The framework includes the organizational policies for managing digital identity as well as the technologies needed to support identity management.
Over the next five years, Publisher projects that Identity and Access Management will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
In this report, Publisher studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Identity and Access Management market for 2018-2023.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Identity and Access Management market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, Publisher considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Advanced Authentication
Identity Proofing Services
Segmentation by application:
Banking
Financial Service
Insurance (BFSI)
Other
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Onegini
TransUnion
Ping Identity Corporation
Gigya
Centrify Corporation
Okta
Experian
Janrain
Mitek Systems
Traxion
LexisNexis Risk Solutions
MorphoTrust
GB Group
ID Analytics
Aware
Equifax
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Identity and Access Management market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Identity and Access Management market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Identity and Access Management players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Identity and Access Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Identity and Access Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
