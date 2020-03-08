Increase in Adoption of IoT & High Demand for Compact and Scalable ICs Dominating System-on-Chip (SoC) Market

System-on-Chip (SoC) is avn integrated circuit (IC) that consists of various components such as control unit, memory blocks, timing units, and interfaces mounted on one single chip. SoC is similar to the central processing unit (CPU) of the computer.

System-on-chip (SoC) applications are majorly adopted in the Asia-Pacific region; thus, this region contributes to maximum revenue in the global market, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. The global system-on-chip market was valued at $117.2 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach at $205.4 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2023.

The global system-on-chip market is driven by the compact nature of SoC, surge in demand for smart and power-efficient electronic devices, and high penetration of IoT. However, high initial cost of design & development and maintenance hamper the market growth.

In 2016, the mixed signal segment dominated the SoC type segment, in terms of revenue. Furthermore, based on application, consumer electronics led the global market, followed by telecommunications in 2016. However, the automotive segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period (2017-2023).

Factors such as compact nature of SoC, surge in demand for smart and power-efficient electronic devices, and rise in adoption of IoT supplement the global system-on-chip market. However, high initial cost of design & development and maintenance hampers this stated growth. Furthermore, continuous increase in requirement of compact and scalable ICs in the global electronic industry is expected to present numerous opportunities for market expansion.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global system-on-chip market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

System-on-Chip Market Key Segments:

By Type

Digital

Analog

Mixed Signal

By Application

Consumer electronics

Telecommunication

Automotive

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



The key players profiled in the report are Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Toshiba Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Broadcom Limited, STMicroelectronics N.V., Apple Inc., MediaTek Inc., and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited.

