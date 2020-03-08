Increase in demand for assistive communication devices & use of eye tracking technology driving the growth of Eye Tracking Market

Eye tracking market involves measuring of either the point of gaze (where one is looking) or the motion of an eye relative to the head. An eye tracker is a device used to measure eye position and eye movement. The various activities including where to look, what to ignore, when to blink, and the reaction of the pupil to different stimuli.

The global eye tracking market was valued at $456.3 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $1,818.1 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 37.1% from 2018 to 2024.An eye tracker is a device for measuring eye positions and eye movement. Eye tracking involves measuring of either the point of gaze (where one is looking) or the motion of an eye relative to the head.

Increase in use of eye tracking technology in the military and aerospace sectors drive the growth of the global eye tracking market. Moreover, the rise in investment on smart & wearable technology across the industry verticals and increase in demand for assistive communication devices, also fuel the growth of the eye tracking market.

In 2017, the head-mounted eye tracker segment dominated the eye tracking market, in terms of revenue, due to increase in demand for assistive communication devices and wide application areas offered by eye-tracking technology.

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging market trends and dynamics in the global eye tracking market.

In-depth analysis is carried out by constructing market estimations for key market segments between 2017 and 2024.

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2024, which helps to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Eye Tracking Market Key Segments:

By Type

Head-mounted eye trackers

Remote eye trackers

By Application

Assistive communication

Academic research

Consumer behavior research

Usability testing

By Industry Vertical

Retail

Automotive

Healthcare

Military & Aerospace

Others

Based on region, North America was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2017, accounting for around 36.3% share, due to rise in the rapid growth of eye tracking in new applications such as lie-detecting systems and video gaming industry.

The key players in the global market are Tobii AB, LC technologies , Eyetech Digital Systems , Ergoneers GmbH, Smart Eye AB., Mirametrix Inc., Pupil Labs GmbH, Seeing Machines, SR Research Ltd., and Gazepoint.

