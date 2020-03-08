Increase in demand for unlimited storage, security, protected networks and reduced IT expenditure are anticipated to drive the adoption of cloud-based VDI Market.

Cloud-based VDI enables industries to store and manage a centralized server or network storage in the cloud and hosts various desktop machine on a single virtual machine. This offers superior flexibility and mobility, thus supporting increased productivity and employee satisfaction.

The Asia-Pacific cloud-based VDI market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increase in government spending to build smart cities and strengthen economic growth. In addition, rise in investments in digitalization from the developing countries such as China, India, and Japan is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

The global cloud-based VDI market is expected to witness significant growth rate, due to the increase in adoption of handheld devices & smartphone for enterprise computing across the developed and the developing regions, including North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Hybrid deployment model segment is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the global cloud-based VDI market, due to the availability of computational infrastructure on the premise while retaining the availability of public cloud infrastructure. Moreover, small & medium enterprise (SMEs) segment has witnessed significant growth, as cloud deployment helps small businesses to grow with greater connectivity, flexibility, and security by altering physical IT infrastructure to external storage.

North America was the highest revenue contributor to the global cloud-based VDI market in 2016, accounting for around 41.1% share, owing to surge in demand for enterprise mobility and extensive wireless connectivity. In addition, the market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period, due to increase in internet penetration, upsurge in the investment on digitalization, and significant economic growth.

Furthermore, rise in demand across various industry verticals such as healthcare, education, financial services, and manufacturing is fueling the growth of cloud-based VDI in other emerging markets such as Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

Surge in ICT expenditure and increase in cloud adoption across the end users, including small & medium enterprise and large enterprise are anticipated to augment the market penetration. The prominent markets, such as Asia-Pacific and Europe, with developed cloud infrastructure, high adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology, and surge in demand for more flexibility in the business process are anticipated to fuel the market growth in the near future.

Key Benefits:

In-depth analysis and dynamics of the global cloud-based VDI market is provided to understand the market scenario.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence market entry and expansion.

A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables the identification of profitable segments for market players.

Comprehensive analysis of the trends, sub segments, and key revenue pockets of Cloud based VDI market is provided.

Cloud-based VDI Market Key Segments:

By Deployment model

Private

Public

Hybrid

By User Type

Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs)

Large Enterprise

By End User

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Telecom & IT

Education

Others

The key players profiled in the study are Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NComputing Co. LTD, Rackspace, Inc., and VMware.

