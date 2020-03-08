Increase in popularity of healthy drinks, including organic tea and energy drinks are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for Instant beverage premixes market near future

Instant beverage premixes are easily prepared drinks, which boost metabolism, enhance functionality, and provide healthy hydration. Instant beverage premix market analysis is primarily segmented into product type including instant coffee, instant milk, instant tea, and instant health drinks and soups.

Factors such as increase in obesity concerns and health awareness among youth are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Some of the major health benefits offered by the instant beverage premixes are enhanced brain functionality, increased metabolism, and healthy hydration. The stringent regulations for approval of food & beverages products are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Global instant beverage premix market is expected to garner $99,193 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 6.0% during the period 2016 – 2022.The instant coffee segment generated the highest revenue in the global instant beverage premix market.

The instant milk segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, as instant milk has longer shelf life compared to regular liquid milk. It comprises high nutritional compositions including proteins, vitamins, potassium, and minerals. Instant powdered milk products are comparatively cheaper than fresh milk, which fuels the consumption of instant milk.

Increase in adoption of instant premixes in the corporate sector made the instant beverage premix segment as one of the lucrative targets for investment. Instant health drinks such as protein shakes is a major attractive sector, as people are becoming more health cautious.

Growth Drivers:

Improved distribution channels for instant beverage premixes

Companies emphasizing on calorie reduction due to the increasing health awareness

Increasing per capita disposable income

Increasing number of obese and overweight people

Key players profiled in the Instant beverage premix market include Ito En Ltd, The Republic of Tea Inc., Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd., The Coca-Cola Co., Monster Beverage Co., Keurig Green Mountain Inc., Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc., Starbucks Corp., PepsiCo Inc., and Ajinomoto General Foods Inc.

