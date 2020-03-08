Industrial Valves and Actuators Market is Anticipated to Reach US Dollar 146.68 Billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of Over 4.16% until 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting present a new research report titled “Industrial Valves and Actuators Market (By Product: Industrial Valves [Gate Valve, Globe Valve, Ball Valve, Butterfly Valve, Safety Valve, Plug Valve, Others (Diaphragm, Check)], Industrial Actuators [Linear Actuators, Rotary Actuators]; By System: Industrial Actuators [Mechanical Actuators, Electric Actuators, Pneumatic Actuators, Hydraulic Actuators]; By End-Use: Oil & Gas, Chemical, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage, Others (manufacturing, electronics, marine, and textiles)) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018 – 2026

” that includes the analysis of the various segments of this market across the important regions in the world.

The Industrial Valves and Actuators Market Industry Report 2019 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Industrial Valves and Actuators Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Industrial Valves and Actuators Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Industrial Valves and Actuators Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

Market Players:

The key players catering to the global industrial valves and actuators market are Prominent industry participants include Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corporation, IMI plc, Schlumberger Limited, and AVK Holding A/S

The Major Market Segments of Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Market are as below:

Market Segmentation

Market By Product

Industrial Valves Gate Valve Globe Valve Ball Valve Butterfly Valve Safety Valve Plug Valve Others (Diaphragm, Check)



Industrial Actuators Linear Actuators Rotary Actuators



Market By System

Industrial Actuators Mechanical Actuators Electric Actuators Pneumatic Actuators Hydraulic Actuators



Market By End-Use

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Energy & Power

Water & Wastewater

Pulp & Paper

Food & Beverage

Others (manufacturing, electronics, marine, and textiles)

Market By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific



Latin America Brazil Chile Rest of Latin America



Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA



Download Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1037

TABLE OF CONTENT

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Industrial Valves and Actuators

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Industrial Valves and Actuators Market By Product

1.2.2.1. Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Market Revenue Share By Product in 2017

1.2.2.3. Industrial Valves

1.2.2.4. Industrial Actuators

1.2.2.5. Others

1.2.3. Industrial Valves and Actuators Market By System

1.2.3.1. Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By System (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Industrial Actuators

1.2.3.3. Others

1.2.4. Industrial Valves and Actuators Market By End Users

1.2.4.1. Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End Users (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. Oil & Gas

1.2.4.3. Chemical

1.2.4.4. Energy & Power

1.2.4.5. Water & Wastewater

1.2.4.6. Pulp & Paper

1.2.4.7. Food & Beverage

1.2.4.8. Others (manufacturing, electronics, marine, and textiles)

1.2.5. Industrial Valves and Actuators Market by Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.5.2. North America Industrial Valves and Actuators Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.3. Europe Industrial Valves and Actuators Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Industrial Valves and Actuators Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Industrial Valves and Actuators Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Industrial Valves and Actuators Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. INDUSTRIAL VALVES AND ACTUATORS MARKET BY PRODUCT

4.1. Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Revenue By Product

4.2. Industrial Valves

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Industrial Actuators

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Other

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. INDUSTRIAL VALVES AND ACTUATORS MARKET BY SYSTEM

5.1. Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Revenue By System

5.2. Industrial Actuators

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Others

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. INDUSTRIAL VALVES AND ACTUATORS MARKET BY END USERS

6.1. Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Revenue By End Users

6.2. Oil & Gas

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3. Chemical

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Energy & Power

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5. Water & Wastewater

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.6. Pulp & Paper

6.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.7. Food & Beverage

6.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.8. Others (manufacturing, electronics, marine, and textiles)

6.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRIAL VALVES AND ACTUATORS MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Industrial Valves and Actuators Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. North America Industrial Valves and Actuators Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Industrial Valves and Actuators Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. Mexico

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE INDUSTRIAL VALVES AND ACTUATORS MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Industrial Valves and Actuators Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Industrial Valves and Actuators Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC INDUSTRIAL VALVES AND ACTUATORS MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Industrial Valves and Actuators Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Industrial Valves and Actuators Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA INDUSTRIAL VALVES AND ACTUATORS MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Industrial Valves and Actuators Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Industrial Valves and Actuators Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. Argentina

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST INDUSTRIAL VALVES AND ACTUATORS MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East Industrial Valves and Actuators Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East Industrial Valves and Actuators Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. Saudi Arabia

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. UAE

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. AFRICA INDUSTRIAL VALVES AND ACTUATORS MARKET BY COUNTRY

12.1. Africa Industrial Valves and Actuators Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.2. Africa Industrial Valves and Actuators Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

12.3. South Africa

12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4. Egypt

12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5. Rest of Africa

12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By System, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE

13.1. Prominent industry participants include Emerson Electric Co.

13.1.1. Company Snapshot

13.1.2. Overview

13.1.3. Financial Overview

13.1.4. Type Portfolio

13.1.5. Key Developments

13.1.6. Strategies

13.2. Flowserve Corporation

13.2.1. Company Snapshot

13.2.2. Overview

13.2.3. Financial Overview

13.2.4. Type Portfolio

13.2.5. Key Developments

13.2.6. Strategies

13.3. IMI plc

13.3.1. Company Snapshot

13.3.2. Overview

13.3.3. Financial Overview

13.3.4. Type Portfolio

13.3.5. Key Developments

13.3.6. Strategies

13.4. Schlumberger Limited

13.4.1. Company Snapshot

13.4.2. Overview

13.4.3. Financial Overview

13.4.4. Type Portfolio

13.4.5. Key Developments

13.4.6. Strategies

13.5. AVK Holding A/S.

13.5.1. Company Snapshot

13.5.2. Overview

13.5.3. Financial Overview

13.5.4. Type Portfolio

13.5.5. Key Developments

13.5.6. Strategies

13.6. Others

13.6.1. Company Snapshot

13.6.2. Overview

13.6.3. Financial Overview

13.6.4. Type Portfolio

13.6.5. Key Developments

13.6.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH

14.1. Research Methodology

14.1.1. Initial Data Search

14.1.2. Secondary Research

14.1.3. Primary Research

14.2. Assumptions and Scope

To Purchase this Premium [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1037

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

Would like to place an order or any question, please feel free to contact at [email protected] | +1 407 915 4157

About Us:

Acumen Research and Consulting (ARC) is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.