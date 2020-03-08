Internet Services in Algeria

There has been an intensifying price in the competition between three MNOs; this is including Orascom’s Djezzy, Wataniya’s Ooredoo Algeria and Algerie Telecom’s Mobilis. Combined with the increase in the taxes on the voice as well as the data service, the competition hurt the operator revenue. The development of Algeria’s fixed-line broadband selling market size has been hampered by limited reach of the fixed-line network as well as the capability of infrastructure to offer the broadband services. The success of UTS authorizations since the year 2016 has also meant that by the year 2018, the mobile internet got to account for a close to 92% of all the internet connections.

