Intrathecal Pumps Market Size, Future Forecasts, Growth rate, and Industry Analysis 2019-2024

The Global Intrathecal Pumps Market Report provides a detailed analysis of the current dynamics of the market. The report studies current situation of the market estimate, share, demand, development patterns, and forecast in the coming years. The report evaluates market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) for the forecast period.

An intrathecal pump is a medical device used to deliver medications directly into the space between the spinal cord and the protective sheath surrounding the spinal cord. Medications such as baclofen, morphine, or ziconotide may be delivered in this manner to minimize the side effects often associated with the higher doses used in oral or intravenous delivery of these drugs.

Intrathecal pump is a surgically implanted system used to infuse potent medication directly into or around the spinal cord. These pumps are typically intended for use in chronic pain and spasticity management for delivering potent medicines in the intrathecal space which allows administration of drugs in very low doses.

In the last several years, global market of Intrathecal Pumps developed steadily, with an average growth rate of 3.5%. In 2016, global revenue of Intrathecal Pumps is nearly 220 million USD; the actual production is about 5.05 thousand units.

The global average price of Intrathecal Pumps is in the decreasing trend, from 4486 USD/ Unit in 2012 to 4387 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Intrathecal Pumps includes Constant Rate Pump, Programmable Pump. The proportion of Programmable Pump in 2016 is about 91.3%. A programmable pump delivers the medication according to a rate determined by a computer program.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

Medtronic

Codman & Shurtleff (J&J)

Flowonix

Tricumed

Market Segment by Type, covers

Constant Rate Pump

Programmable Pump

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Chronic Pain

Spasticity Management

Regional Intrathecal Pumps Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

