Know the current Market Scenario of the Global Automotive Brake System Market by Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Automotive Brake System” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market.

New Car Assessment Program to promote growth in the Automotive Brake System Market

Ever increasing demand for automobile and vehicle production drives the growth of the automotive brake system market. In addition, increasing stringency of automotive active safety regulations and impact of new car assessment program (Ncap) on electronics brake system is boosting the growth of the automotive brake system market. A New Car Assessment Program is a government or institutional car safety program tasked with evaluating new automobile designs for performance against various safety threats. However, high cost of the newer technology as compared to the use of traditionally used hydraulic systems are likely to restrain the growth of the automotive brake system market. According to World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 1.3 million deaths occur due to accidents and a majority of the deaths could be reduced with the integration of robust safety features into vehicles. Therefore, the introduction of smart brake system has led to the decrease in the number of accidents and loss of lives. Furthermore, increasing concerns of safety and government pressures that have upturned the OEM’s towards the launching of higher technology content this in turn is providing several growth opportunities for the key players in the automotive brake system over the upcoming years. In addition, introduction of brake by wire technology that has the ability to control the brakes through electrical system is significantly providing growth for the automotive brake system industry over the years to come.

Asia Pacific region to contribute to growth in the global Automotive Brake System Market

Asia Pacific dominated the global automotive brake system market. The region has emerged as a major automotive hub with the majority of the market share in terms of vehicle production as well as sales. Being the largest market for automobiles Asia pacific region is estimated to witness largest demand for automotive brakes. On the other hand, increasing popularity of active brake system coupled with boost in the sales of luxury and premium vehicles is driving the growth in the Asia Pacific region. China is expected to have the largest contribution in automotive brake system market due to increased opportunity for the brake system companies .Moreover, the growth in the North American region is due to the needed implementation of the ESC (Electronic stability control) technology.

Latest ABS-Generation from Continental Optimum Brake Performance on Changing Road Conditions

In march 2018- Technology company Continental responds to this trend by developing a third-generation ABS (ABS3) and securing additional safety potential for achieving the long-term vision of accident-free driving – Vision Zero.

This new generation adapts the brake pressure control with even greater speed and precision for changing road conditions. This means the vehicle remains more maneuverable, even when the brakes are applied sharply, ensuring optimum brake performance under difficult circumstances.

ABS and electronic stability control (ESC) have made a key contribution to improving road safety and saving lives, that is why most manufacturers offer these systems as standard. Today, they are generally considered the most important step on the road toward safer driving. ESC in today’s version is an extension of the ABS.

