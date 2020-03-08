Laboratory Information Systems Marketis expected to register a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period 2015 – 2025

Market Insights offers a 10-year forecast of the global laboratory information systems market between 2015 and 2025. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. This study demonstrates market dynamics and trends across seven major regions that influence the current environment and future status of the laboratory information systems market over the forecast period (2015-2025).

Report Description

This Market Insights report examines the laboratory information systems market for the period 2015-2025. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights into developments in the laboratory information systems market that are significantly transforming global businesses and enterprises.

The global laboratory information systems market report begins with market definition of laboratory information systems (LIS) and the various end users using LIS to process, manage and record data related to treatment of various ailments. It is followed by an overview of the global laboratory information systems market.

The overview section includes XploreMR analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities that are influencing growth of the laboratory information systems market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on a weighted average model has been included in the ‘global laboratory information systems market report’ to better equip customers and readers with region-specific trends and insights.

The primary driving factors for laboratory information systems are significant increase in chronic infection diseases and increasing requirement for patient health information exchange among public and private health organizations to facilitate point of care treatment within a short time period. Increasing demand for automated data management with quality care by reducing manual work and errors has also triggered growth of the laboratory information systems market.

Research indicates that patients must be able to access and share their health information, required to automate clinical testing for faster generation of results and lesser chances of disruption. These fuel demand for laboratory information systems for major ailments. The primary factor hampering growth of the laboratory information systems is rising cost of implementing LIS and lack of experienced healthcare IT professionals to integrate and analyse data from various sources to generate laboratory information.

The global laboratory information systems market is segmented on the basis of end user. These include hospitals, clinics, independent laboratories and others. A detailed analysis has been provided for all categories of end users in terms of market size, Y-o-Y growth rate, absolute $ opportunity and BPS analysis.

On the basis of component, the report has been segmented into software, services and hardware and on the basis of delivery mode namely on-premises and cloud based. In-depth analysis along with market attractiveness for each of the categories have been provided in the report.

The next section of the report highlights the laboratory information systems market by region. It provides a market outlook for 2015-2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the laboratory information systems market. The study discusses key regional trends contributing to growth of the laboratory information systems market worldwide and also analyses the extent to which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report are North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East & Africa.

The above sections – by end user, component, delivery mode and region – evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of the laboratory information systems market for the period 2015-2025. We have considered 2014 as the base year and provide data for the forecast period.

