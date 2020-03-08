LED Thermal Products Market Size | Global Industry Report 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global LED Thermal Products Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 165 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive LED Thermal Products Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Most of the electricity in an LED becomes heat rather than light (about 70% heat and 30% light). If this heat is not removed, the LEDs run at high temperatures, which not only lowers their efficiency, but also makes the LED less reliable. Therefore, LED Thermal Products are used to remove or decrease the heat that created by LED.

The automotive lighting market is growing steadily. The 2015 market size is estimated approximately 3.06 percent of total market. This is expected to drop to 2.88 percent of total market by 2021.

LED automotive lighting developments have gradually shifted from high class car models to mid to high class car models. Laser lights are expected to fill the void left by LED lights in the high class car model sectors, but since automotive laser supplies are only available in small volumes it will be applied in specific car brands and car models.

It is hoped the proliferation of laser car lights will spread to more car models, following the entry of more suppliers in the market. In addition, adaptive driving beam are an emerging trend. Adaptive driving beam headlights control semiconductor that are incorporated in the LED headlight, shutting off particular lighting beam area, which prevents glaring issue from oncoming vehicles. Adaptive driving beam headlights allow both high brightness and security at the same time and has become one of the main highlighted developments for each manufacturer.

According to this study, over the next five years the LED Thermal Products market will register a 10.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2440 million by 2024, from US$ 1460 million in 2019

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report

Sunonwealth

Aavid Thermalloy

Cree Inc.

3M

ebm-papst Group

Bergquist

t-Global Technology

Molex, LLC

Dialight

Wakefield-Vette

Ohmite

TE Connectivity

Advanced Thermal Solutions Inc.

LEDdynamics Inc.

Segmentation by product type:

Heat Sink

Ceramic PCB

Fansink

Thermal Clad Board

Thermally Conductive Pad

Others

Segmentation by application:

Residential

Office

Industrial

Shop

Automotive

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global LED Thermal Products consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of LED Thermal Products market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global LED Thermal Products manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the LED Thermal Products with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of LED Thermal Products submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

