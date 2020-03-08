Liquid Paraffin Market Analysis & Technological Innovation by Leading Key Players: Sasol, Shell, Exxon Mobil, Farabi Petrochem & More

Liquid Paraffin Market

Industrial Forecast on Liquid Paraffin Market: A new research report titled, ‘Global Liquid Paraffin Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025’ have been added by Reports Monitor to its huge collection of a research report with growing significant CAGR during Forecast. The research report analyzes the Global market in terms of its size, status, forecast, trends, competitive scenario, and potential growth opportunities. The Liquid Paraffin Market report categorizes the Global market on the basis of type, application, end-user, and region.

The study on the Global Liquid Paraffin Market strives to offer significant and profound insights into the present market scenario and the emerging growth dynamics. The report on Liquid Paraffin Market also provides the market players as well as the new contenders a complete view of the market landscape. the report also presents an industry chain analysis and all variables, including the upstream raw materials, downstream demand analysis, distribution channels, client surveys, equipment, and industry trends and proposals. Some of the additional significant data covering consumption, key geographies and distributors, and raw material providers are also included in this research report.

The Major Companies Covered in this Report are:

Sasol, Shell, Exxon Mobil, Farabi Petrochem, Savita, Nippon Oil, CEPSA, SEOJIN CHEM, Sonneborn, MORESCO, KDOC, Atlas Setayesh Mehr, Gandhar Oil, FPCC, UNICORN, Sovereign, CNPC, Sinopec, ChemChina, Yitai Petro

With the technology development of surfactant, many new types (E.g. MES) are replacing the traditional surfactant LBS, which is the end downstream of liquid paraffin. As we know, Sasol acquired the Condea, once the largest producer of liquid paraffin, but closed the paraffin plants with an output of about 200 K MT in Italy in 2007, after two years, Exxon Mobil closed its n- paraffin business. Simultaneously, Shell, Sasol and Exxon Mobil developed their GTL (Gas to liquid) business in Middle East in 2000s. Now, the Middle East becomes a new important market of liquid paraffin and LAB, etc.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Liquid Paraffin in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Light Liquid Paraffin

Heavy Liquid Paraffin

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

LAB

Chlorinated paraffin

Other

Manufacturing cost structure:

The Liquid Paraffin Market report also examines the manufacturing cost structure and lays out various details such as raw material, complete production process, and the industry chain structure. The Key factor of every region that is attracting this market towards growth is rendered. The report also discusses the opportunities that the emerging markets of the Asia Pacific and Latin America offer.

