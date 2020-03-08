Liver Cancer Diagnostic Market Worth Over US$ 15.2 Billion by 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting present a new research report titled “Liver Cancer Diagnostic Market (By Screening Type: Laboratory Tests [Biomarkers {Oncofetal and Glycoprotein Antigens, Enzymes and Isoenzymes, Growth Factors and Receptors, Molecular Markers, Pathological Biomarkers}, Blood Tests], Imaging, Endoscopy, Biopsy, Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018 – 2026″ that includes the analysis of the various segments of this market across the important regions in the world.

The Liver Cancer Diagnostic Market Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Liver Cancer Diagnostic Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Liver Cancer Diagnostic Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Liver Cancer Diagnostic Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

Download Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1039

Market Players:

Few of the main player present in the global liver cancer diagnostic market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Inc.; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; Qiagen; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

The Major Market Segments of Global Liver Cancer Diagnostic Market are as below:

Market Segmentation

Market By Screening Type

Laboratory Tests Biomarkers Oncofetal and Glycoprotein Antigens Enzymes and Isoenzymes Growth Factors and Receptors Molecular Markers Pathological Biomarkers Blood Tests

Imaging

Endoscopy

Biopsy

Others

Market By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Chile Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA



View Detail [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/liver-cancer-diagnostic-market

TABLE OF CONTENT

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Liver Cancer Diagnostic

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Liver Cancer Diagnostic Market By Screening Type

1.2.2.1. Global Liver Cancer Diagnostic Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Screening Type (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Liver Cancer Diagnostic Market Revenue Share By Screening Type in 2017

1.2.2.3. Laboratory Tests

1.2.2.4. Imaging

1.2.2.5. Endoscopy

1.2.2.6. Biopsy

1.2.2.7. Others

1.2.3. Liver Cancer Diagnostic Market by Geography

1.2.3.1. Global Liver Cancer Diagnostic Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. North America Liver Cancer Diagnostic Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.3.3. Europe Liver Cancer Diagnostic Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.3.4. Asia-Pacific Liver Cancer Diagnostic Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.3.5. Latin America Liver Cancer Diagnostic Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.3.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Liver Cancer Diagnostic Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Liver Cancer Diagnostic Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Liver Cancer Diagnostic Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Liver Cancer Diagnostic Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Liver Cancer Diagnostic Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. LIVER CANCER DIAGNOSTIC MARKET BY SCREENING TYPE

4.1. Global Liver Cancer Diagnostic Revenue By Screening Type

4.2. Laboratory Tests

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Imaging

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Endoscopy

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5. Biopsy

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. NORTH AMERICA LIVER CANCER DIAGNOSTIC MARKET BY COUNTRY

5.1. North America Liver Cancer Diagnostic Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2. North America Liver Cancer Diagnostic Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

5.3. U.S.

5.3.1. U.S. Liver Cancer Diagnostic Market Revenue and Forecast By Screening Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Canada

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Screening Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5. Mexico

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Screening Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. EUROPE LIVER CANCER DIAGNOSTIC MARKET BY COUNTRY

6.1. Europe Liver Cancer Diagnostic Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2. Europe Liver Cancer Diagnostic Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

6.3. UK

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Screening Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Germany

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Screening Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5. France

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Screening Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.6. Spain

6.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Screening Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.7. Rest of Europe

6.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Screening Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. ASIA-PACIFIC LIVER CANCER DIAGNOSTIC MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. Asia-Pacific Liver Cancer Diagnostic Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. Asia-Pacific Liver Cancer Diagnostic Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. China

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Screening Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Japan

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Screening Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. India

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Screening Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6. Australia

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Screening Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7. South Korea

7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Screening Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Screening Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. LATIN AMERICA LIVER CANCER DIAGNOSTIC MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Latin America Liver Cancer Diagnostic Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Latin America Liver Cancer Diagnostic Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. Brazil

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Screening Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Argentina

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Screening Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. Rest of Latin America

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Screening Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. MIDDLE EAST LIVER CANCER DIAGNOSTIC MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Middle East Liver Cancer Diagnostic Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Middle East Liver Cancer Diagnostic Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. Saudi Arabia

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Screening Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. UAE

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Screening Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. Rest of Middle East

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Screening Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. AFRICA LIVER CANCER DIAGNOSTIC MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Africa Liver Cancer Diagnostic Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Africa Liver Cancer Diagnostic Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. South Africa

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Screening Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. Egypt

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Screening Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Africa

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Screening Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. COMPANY PROFILE

11.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.1.1. Company Snapshot

11.1.2. Overview

11.1.3. Financial Overview

11.1.4. Product Portfolio

11.1.5. Key Developments

11.1.6. Strategies

11.2. Illumina, Inc.

11.2.1. Company Snapshot

11.2.2. Overview

11.2.3. Financial Overview

11.2.4. Product Portfolio

11.2.5. Key Developments

11.2.6. Strategies

11.3. Siemens Healthcare GmbH

11.3.1. Company Snapshot

11.3.2. Overview

11.3.3. Financial Overview

11.3.4. Product Portfolio

11.3.5. Key Developments

11.3.6. Strategies

11.4. Qiagen

11.4.1. Company Snapshot

11.4.2. Overview

11.4.3. Financial Overview

11.4.4. Product Portfolio

11.4.5. Key Developments

11.4.6. Strategies

11.5. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

11.5.1. Company Snapshot

11.5.2. Overview

11.5.3. Financial Overview

11.5.4. Product Portfolio

11.5.5. Key Developments

11.5.6. Strategies

11.6. Others

11.6.1. Company Snapshot

11.6.2. Overview

11.6.3. Financial Overview

11.6.4. Product Portfolio

11.6.5. Key Developments

11.6.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 12. RESEARCH APPROACH

12.1. Research Methodology

12.1.1. Initial Data Search

12.1.2. Secondary Research

12.1.3. Primary Research

12.2. Assumptions and Scope

Ask Query Here: [email protected] or [email protected]

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

To Purchase this Premium [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1039

About Us:

Acumen Research and Consulting (ARC) is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.