Major Insights of GLOBAL ATORVASTATIN CALCIUM MARKET INSIGHTS,FORECAST 2019 TO 2025

This report studies the global market size of Atorvastatin Calcium in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Atorvastatin Calcium in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Atorvastatin Calcium market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Atorvastatin calcium is a pharmaceutical raw material in the production of atorvastatin calcium drug (trade name: Lipitor), which is a prescription medicine that lowers the LDL cholesterol and triglycerides in the blood and can raise HDL cholesterol as well.

Atorvastatin calcium usually is white powder and whose CAS number is 134523-03-8.

Atorvastatin calcium refers to a pharmaceutical raw material in the production of atorvastatin calcium drug. It contains chemical synthesis type and biocatalysis type. The atorvastatin calcium industry is a concentrated group relatively, as production qualification of atorvastatin calcium is controlled by government.

India and China are the main consumption bases, and India holds 35.39% consumption share, and China holds 18.98% consumption share in 2015. They occupy 54.37% of the global consumption in total.

In 2017, the global Atorvastatin Calcium market size was 160 million US$ and is forecast to 250 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Atorvastatin Calcium market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Atorvastatin Calcium include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

– The key manufacturers in the Atorvastatin Calcium include



Pfizer

DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Dr. Reddys

Morepen

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Apotex Pharmachem

Sandoz Inc

Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ScieGen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Zheijang Neo-Dankon Pharmaceutical

Ningbo Menovo Pharmaceuticals Group

Jialin Pharmaceutical

Topfond

Zhejiang Hisun Pharmacutical

Zhejiang Hongyuan Pharmaceutical

Hubei Yitai Pharmaceutical

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

– Market Size Split by Type



Chemical Synthesis

Biocatalysis

Others



– Market Size Split by Application



Tablet (Including Dispersible Tablet and General Tablet)

Capsule

Others

– Market size split by Region



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

– The study objectives of this report are:



To study and analyze the global Atorvastatin Calcium market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Atorvastatin Calcium market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Atorvastatin Calcium manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Atorvastatin Calcium with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Atorvastatin Calcium submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Atorvastatin Calcium are as follows:



History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Atorvastatin Calcium market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

. .

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Atorvastatin Calcium Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Atorvastatin Calcium Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Chemical Synthesis

1.4.3 Biocatalysis

……

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Atorvastatin Calcium Market Size

2.1.1 Global Atorvastatin Calcium Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Atorvastatin Calcium Sales 2016-2025

…..

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Atorvastatin Calcium Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Atorvastatin Calcium Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Atorvastatin Calcium Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Atorvastatin Calcium Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Atorvastatin Calcium Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Atorvastatin Calcium Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

……

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Atorvastatin Calcium Sales by Type

4.2 Global Atorvastatin Calcium Revenue by Type

4.3 Atorvastatin Calcium Price by Type

……

5 Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Atorvastatin Calcium Breakdown Data by Application

…..

Continue…..

