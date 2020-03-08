Micro-Bioreactors Market Research Illuminated by New Report

Micro-bioreactors are devices in which raw materials are transformed into biochemical products through the use of organisms or active substances derived from microbes. They support a biologically active environment. Micro-bioreactors are used for creating the right environment for the growth of microorganisms or for deriving biochemically active substances from these organisms. Factors such as increase in the adoption of Micro-bioreactors for research activities by biopharmaceutical companies and rise in the use of biologics are anticipated to drive the global Micro-bioreactors market in the coming years. In addition, government support for the creation of an innovative bio-economy is boosting research and development activities. There has also been a rise the incidence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes. Moreover, the development of novel technology by various life sciences companies is expected to drive the Micro-bioreactors market during the forecast period. The micro bioreactor market is driven by various secondary factors, which include increase in government regulations for manufacturing industries to maintain industrial standards, rise in awareness about the safety of products being manufactured, and increase in research activities across the globe. Manufacturers in the micro bioreactor market are also focusing on advancements in technology.

The global micro-bioreactors market is expected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Factors such as increase in biopharmaceutical funding for manufacturing and development of drugs, rise in the number of research activities, and development of biosimilars and orphan drugs are expected to drive the global micro-bioreactors market during the forecast period. Furthermore, rise in approvals of cell-based vaccines, high funding for cell culture-based research, and rise in demand for advanced technological products such as online sensors for gas and temperature are propelling the growth of the global micro bioreactor market. However, high cost of equipment and lack of skilled workers to run bioreactors in some regions are likely to restrain the global market in the near future.

The global micro-bioreactors accessories market can be segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global market can be classified into 48 parallel bioreactors, 24 parallel bioreactors, and others. Based on end-user, the global market can be divided into biopharmaceutical companies, academic and research institutions, contract manufacturing organizations, contract research organizations, and others. The biopharmaceutical segment is expected to expand at a rapid growth rate from 2018 to 2026, owing to increased bioreactor usage in process development. Contract manufacturing organizations are expected to gain traction in the coming years due to a rise in the outsourcing needs of biologics manufacturers as a result of increased demand for biologics.

In terms of region, the global Micro-bioreactors market can be categorized into North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. North America led the market, a feat chiefly attributable to the vast technological advancements achieved in the field of bioprocessing systems and the increased adoption of Micro-bioreactors. The Micro-bioreactors market in North America has a strong hold on the global market, owing to the presence of several biopharmaceutical companies and bioprocessing equipment manufacturers. Native companies fuelled the demand for Micro-bioreactors in the region and are considered to keep the demand for Micro-bioreactors strong in the next few years. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a robust growth rate. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a rapid CAGR due to several factors such as strong economic growth in the region and investments by international biopharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturers aiming to exploit the significant growth opportunities that the region has to offer. Furthermore, rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases and the resultant rise in demand for biologics are projected to drive the Micro-bioreactors market in Asia Pacific.

Leading players operating in the global Micro-bioreactors market are Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Pall Corporation, M2p-labs, Eppendorf, Merck Millipore, Applikon Biotechnology, Chemtrix, CerCell, RUAG Space Nyon, PreSens Precision Sensing, Mani Dharma Biotech Pvt.Ltd, and others. Popular business growth strategies employed by players in the market include strategic acquisitions and collaborations and other activities aimed at expanding their global footprint.