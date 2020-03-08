Microcontroller Market: Application (Industrial, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Communication, and Computers) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2014-2022

Microcontroller is a type of processor on a single integrated circuit, containing memory, processor, and input /output peripheral. It is installed in automatically controlled products and electronic devices such as remote controls, office machines, home appliances, power tools, toys, and others. Usage of microcontroller in electronic devices makes their functioning error free and ensures smooth process flow.

The increase in demand of multifunctional devices, growth in number of luxury cars with advanced electronic systems, and advancement in technological devices with touch screens and virtual reality have propelled the growth of microcontroller market.

In 2015, 8-bit microcontroller held over 35% market sharethe largest in terms of revenue. It is frequently used in electronic devices such as remote controls, switches, toys, and in sensors for data such as temperature. However, 32-bit microcontroller is anticipated to grow at a faster CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

By application, the automotive segment held over 31% revenue share and dominated the microcontroller market in 2015. This was attributed to the surge in demand for automotive devices and the rise in the living standards and disposable income of individuals.

Market Players in Value Chain:

Renesas Electronic Corporation

Microchip Technology Inc.

NXP Semiconductor N.V.

Texas Instrument Incorporated

STMicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies AG

Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

ARM Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

MICROCONTROLLER MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market is segmented based on type, application, and geography.

BY TYPE

8-Bit

16-Bit

32-Bit

BY APPLICATION

Industrial

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Communication

Computers

By geography, Asia-Pacific dominated the global microcontroller market with over 39% share in overall revenue; followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. Furthermore, it is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

According to Komal Sharma, Research Analyst, Semiconductor & Electronics at AMR, Global microcontroller market growth is primarily supplemented by the increase in number of applications that incorporate microcontrollers. Moreover, rise of artificial intelligence, increase in automation, and other technological developments indicate that this market awaits immense growth opportunities.

