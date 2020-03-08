Military Electro-Optical and Infrared Systems Market Outlook 2018-2023 :Lockheed Martin,Instro,L3 Technologies,Northrop Grumman,BAE Systems,Leonardo DRS,Rheinmetall,United Technologies,Raytheon,Kollsman,Rockwell Collins,Elbit Systems
An Electro-Optical Targeting System (EOTS), is a system employed to track and locate targets in aerial warfare.Due to the increase in military spending worldwide, armed forces are acquiring variable devices such as infrared and optical systems and developing new technologies within this field.
Over the next five years, RRI projects that Military Electro-Optical and Infrared Systems will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Military Electro-Optical and Infrared Systems market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
To calculate the market size, RRI Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Image Intensification
Infrared
Laser
Segmentation by application:
Air
Naval
Land
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Lockheed Martin
Instro
L3 Technologies
Northrop Grumman
BAE Systems
Leonardo DRS
Rheinmetall
United Technologies
Raytheon
Kollsman
Rockwell Collins
Elbit Systems
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Military Electro-Optical and Infrared Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Military Electro-Optical and Infrared Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Military Electro-Optical and Infrared Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Military Electro-Optical and Infrared Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Military Electro-Optical and Infrared Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
