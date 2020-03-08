Military Electro-Optical and Infrared Systems Market Outlook 2018-2023 :Lockheed Martin,Instro,L3 Technologies,Northrop Grumman,BAE Systems,Leonardo DRS,Rheinmetall,United Technologies,Raytheon,Kollsman,Rockwell Collins,Elbit Systems

An Electro-Optical Targeting System (EOTS), is a system employed to track and locate targets in aerial warfare.Due to the increase in military spending worldwide, armed forces are acquiring variable devices such as infrared and optical systems and developing new technologies within this field.

Over the next five years, RRI projects that Military Electro-Optical and Infrared Systems will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Military Electro-Optical and Infrared Systems market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, RRI Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Image Intensification

Infrared

Laser

Segmentation by application:

Air

Naval

Land

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Lockheed Martin

Instro

L3 Technologies

Northrop Grumman

BAE Systems

Leonardo DRS

Rheinmetall

United Technologies

Raytheon

Kollsman

Rockwell Collins

Elbit Systems

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Military Electro-Optical and Infrared Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Military Electro-Optical and Infrared Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Military Electro-Optical and Infrared Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Military Electro-Optical and Infrared Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Military Electro-Optical and Infrared Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

