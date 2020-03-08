Mobile Application Security Testing Industry Outlook to 2023 – Accenture (Republic of Ireland), IBM (US), Micro Focus (UK), Veracode (US), Synopsys (US), Pradeo (France), Rapid7 (US), Tieto (Finland), Trustwave (US), WhiteHat Security (US) et al.
Feb 2019, New York, USA(News)- Mobile application testing is a process by which application software developed for handheld mobile devices is tested for its functionality, usability and consistency. Mobile application testing can be an automated or manual type of testing. Mobile applications either come pre-installed or can be installed from mobile software distribution platforms. Mobile devices have witnessed a phenomenal growth in the past few years. A study conducted by the Yankee Group predicts the generation of $4.2 billion in revenue by 2013 through 7 billion U.S. smartphone app downloads.
Over the next five years, RRI Information projects that Mobile Application Security Testing will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
Major Market Players
Accenture (Republic of Ireland)
IBM
Micro Focus
Veracode
Synopsys
Pradeo
Rapid7
Tieto
Trustwave
WhiteHat Security
Segmentation by product type:
Low Voltage
Medium Voltage
Segmentation by application:
Pumps
Fans
Extruders
Conveyors
Compressors
Mixers
Others
Research Objective:
To study and analyze the global Mobile Application Security Testing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Mobile Application Security Testing market by identifying its various sub-segments.
Focuses on the key global Mobile Application Security Testing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Mobile Application Security Testing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Mobile Application Security Testing sub-markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
