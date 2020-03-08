Modular Data Center Market: Growing Industries (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment and Healthcare) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

Modular data center is an effective alternative to the traditional brick and mortar data centers, as these are portable systems that can be conveniently stationed anywhere to support customer’s existing data center, or they can be integrated into a system of modules.

The modular data center offers mobility & scalability, facilitates disaster recovery that fosters adoption & acts as drivers for the market. However, challenges with high performance computing and the issue of vendor lock-in system have hindered the growth of the market to some extent. Business verticals such as BFSI and IT would create greater opportunities for modular data center market.

Download Sample [email protected] https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/831?utm_source=SP-HV&utm_medium=Pra

These data centers consist of all the standard components such as power, IT, cooling, fire protection and access control elements. These modular solutions also facilitate energy efficiency as these systems consume less power as compared to the traditional data centers.

MODULER DATA CENTER MARKET KEY SEGMENTS

World Modular Data Center Market by Type

Portable

Containerized

World Modular Data Center Market by Deployment

Mid-Sized Data Centre

Large Data Centre

World Modular Data Center Market by Industries

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Others

World Modular Data Center Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Hewlett Packard Inc.

SGI Corporation

IBM Corporation

Emerson Network Power

Cisco System, Inc.

IO Data Centers, LLC

Dell, Inc.

Huawei Technology Co. Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Flexenclosure AB

Top of Form

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

Comprehensive analysis of the current and future trends in the world modular data centre market have been provided in this report

The report provides a competitive scenario of the world modular data centre market with current and future growth trends, structure, driving factors, scope, opportunities and challenges

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of market segments to provide insights on the market dynamics

Porters Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers and suppliers as well as provides insights on the competitive structure of the market to devise effective growth strategies and facilitate better decision-making

Value chain analysis provides key inputs on the role of stakeholders involved at various stages of the value chain

SWOT analysis of the key market players highlights their strengths and weaknesses along with potential opportunities present in the market

For more business inquiry speak with our industry [email protected] https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/831?utm_source=SP-HV&utm_medium=Pra

Business verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, and healthcare among others, depend greatly on this technology. The market is analysed on the basis of four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Key market players analyzed in the report are Cisco, SGI, Huawei, IO, Flexenclosure, HP and IBM among others.

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research, a market research and advisory company of Allied Analytics LLP, provides business insights and market research reports to large as well as small & medium enterprises. The company assists its clients to strategize business policies and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Allied Market Research provides one stop solution from the beginning of data collection to investment advice. The analysts at Allied Market Research dig out factors that help clients to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The company amplies client’s insight on the factors, such as strategies, future estimations, growth or fall forecasting, opportunity analysis, and consumer surveys among others. As follows, the company offers consistent business intelligent support to aid the clients to turn into prominent business firm.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]