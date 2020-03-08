Modular Data Center Market: Growing Industries (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment and Healthcare) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023
Modular data center is an effective alternative to the traditional brick and mortar data centers, as these are portable systems that can be conveniently stationed anywhere to support customer’s existing data center, or they can be integrated into a system of modules.
The modular data center offers mobility & scalability, facilitates disaster recovery that fosters adoption & acts as drivers for the market. However, challenges with high performance computing and the issue of vendor lock-in system have hindered the growth of the market to some extent. Business verticals such as BFSI and IT would create greater opportunities for modular data center market.
These data centers consist of all the standard components such as power, IT, cooling, fire protection and access control elements. These modular solutions also facilitate energy efficiency as these systems consume less power as compared to the traditional data centers.
MODULER DATA CENTER MARKET KEY SEGMENTS
World Modular Data Center Market by Type
- Portable
- Containerized
World Modular Data Center Market by Deployment
- Mid-Sized Data Centre
- Large Data Centre
World Modular Data Center Market by Industries
- BFSI
- IT & Telecom
- Media & Entertainment
- Healthcare
- Others
World Modular Data Center Market by Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
- Hewlett Packard Inc.
- SGI Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- Emerson Network Power
- Cisco System, Inc.
- IO Data Centers, LLC
- Dell, Inc.
- Huawei Technology Co. Ltd.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Flexenclosure AB
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
- Comprehensive analysis of the current and future trends in the world modular data centre market have been provided in this report
- The report provides a competitive scenario of the world modular data centre market with current and future growth trends, structure, driving factors, scope, opportunities and challenges
- The report includes a comprehensive analysis of market segments to provide insights on the market dynamics
- Porters Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers and suppliers as well as provides insights on the competitive structure of the market to devise effective growth strategies and facilitate better decision-making
- Value chain analysis provides key inputs on the role of stakeholders involved at various stages of the value chain
- SWOT analysis of the key market players highlights their strengths and weaknesses along with potential opportunities present in the market
Business verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, and healthcare among others, depend greatly on this technology. The market is analysed on the basis of four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Key market players analyzed in the report are Cisco, SGI, Huawei, IO, Flexenclosure, HP and IBM among others.
