Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) By Segmentation and Forecasts  2019-2026:Global QYResearch

The recently published report titled “Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Market : Global Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast, 2019-2026” is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2019 – 2026.

The new research from Global QYResearch on Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Market Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AkzoNobel

CABB

Denak

Dow Chemicals

Daicel Chemical Industries

Niacet

Meridian Chem-Bond Ltd

Shri Chlochem

China Pingmei Shenma Group

Jiangsu New Century Salt Chemistry

Shijiazhuang Banglong Chemical

Shijiazhuang Bide Huagong

Shandong Huayang Technology

Chongqing Seayo Chemical Industry

Jiangsu Tongtai Chemical

Luzhou Hepu Chemical

Henan HDF Chemical

Shandong MinJi Chemical

Hangzhou Chuanggao Industry

Jiangmen Guangyue Electrochemical

Puyang Tiancheng Chemical

Tiande Chemical Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Solid MCA

MCA Solution

Molten MCA Segment by Application

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)

Agrochemical

Surfactants

Thioglycolic acid (TGA)

Others

Table of Contents

Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Market Research Report 2019 to 2026

1 Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA)

1.2 Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Solid MCA

1.2.3 MCA Solution

1.2.4 Molten MCA

1.3 Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)

1.3.3 Agrochemical

1.3.4 Surfactants

1.3.5 Thioglycolic acid (TGA)

1.3.6 Others

1.3 Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Market Size

1.4.1 Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production

3.4.1 North America Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production

3.5.1 Europe Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Business

7.1 AkzoNobel

7.1.1 AkzoNobel Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 AkzoNobel Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 CABB

7.2.1 CABB Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 CABB Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Denak

7.3.1 Denak Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Denak Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Dow Chemicals

7.4.1 Dow Chemicals Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Dow Chemicals Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Daicel Chemical Industries

7.5.1 Daicel Chemical Industries Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Daicel Chemical Industries Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Niacet

7.6.1 Niacet Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Niacet Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Meridian Chem-Bond Ltd

7.7.1 Meridian Chem-Bond Ltd Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Meridian Chem-Bond Ltd Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Shri Chlochem

7.8.1 Shri Chlochem Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Shri Chlochem Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 China Pingmei Shenma Group

7.9.1 China Pingmei Shenma Group Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 China Pingmei Shenma Group Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Jiangsu New Century Salt Chemistry

7.10.1 Jiangsu New Century Salt Chemistry Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Jiangsu New Century Salt Chemistry Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Shijiazhuang Banglong Chemical

7.12 Shijiazhuang Bide Huagong

7.13 Shandong Huayang Technology

7.14 Chongqing Seayo Chemical Industry

7.15 Jiangsu Tongtai Chemical

7.16 Luzhou Hepu Chemical

7.17 Henan HDF Chemical

7.18 Shandong MinJi Chemical

7.19 Hangzhou Chuanggao Industry

7.20 Jiangmen Guangyue Electrochemical

7.21 Puyang Tiancheng Chemical

7.22 Tiande Chemical

8 Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA)

8.4 Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Distributors List

9.3 Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Market Forecast

11.1 Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

