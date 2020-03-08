Multi-chip Module (MCM) Market: End User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

Multi-chip module (MCM) experiences rapid adoption due to its numerous advantages such as low cost and efficiency. Multi-chip module is an electronic package, which contains up to five chips. These chips are connected using wirebonds to a multilayer circuit board, and a molded encapsulant or a low-cost ceramic package is used for its protection.

Growth in consumer demand for smaller and lighter electronic goods which makes manufacturers to consider different production methods to optimize designs predominantly drives the growth of the multi-chip module market. As integrated circuits are installed on single platform they require less space, and hence are advantageous for smaller consumer electronics.

Multi-chip modules provide better performance, high-integration density, low-power consumption, and low cost. The demand for multi-chip module is on an increase due to rise in requirement for consumer electronics such as mobile phones, tablets, and personal digital assistant.

Growth of connected cars market can be an opportunity for the growth of the multi-chip modules market. Advantages such as lower ball count due to reduced area footprint and increase in performance and density drive the adoption of these modules in IoT applications such as active safety systems and automotive infotainment.

Growth of IoT creates requirements for memory, which further drive the demand for the multi-chip module market. Multi-chip modules can be used in different industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, and others. Automotive segment is expected to be one of the fastest growing segments for multi-chip module market. In automotive segment, multi-chip modules are used in car radios and automotive control modules.

The Asia-Pacific market for multi-chip module is expected to grow at a high rate in the near future due to the increase in usage of the product in several industries such as consumer electronics, healthcare, and automotive sectors.

The global multi-chip modules market is segmented based on type and end-user. The types of multi-chip modules include NAND-based MCP, NOR-based MCP, eMCP, and uMCP. Based on end user, the market is sub-divided into consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, aerospace & defense, and others. Further, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Multi-chip Module (MCM) Market Key Segments:

By Type

NAND-based MCP

NOR-based MCP

eMCP

uMCP

By End User

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK France Germany Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Key Benefits

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global multi-chip module market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Some of the key players operating in the market include Intel, SK Hynix Inc., Texas Instruments, Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics, Samsung Electronics, Micron Technology, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Macronix International Co., Ltd., and Tektronix, Inc.

