Nano RAM Market by Industry Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Telecommunication, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

Nano RAM or NRAM is a type of nonvolatile random-access memory based on the mechanical positioning of carbon nanotube placed on a substrate similar to chip. This technology worked on a well-known effect that in a non-woven fabric matrix of carbon nanotubes (CNTs), crossed nanotubes can either be close or slightly separated from each other.

NRAM has non-volatile property similar to flash, and essentially zero power consumption in standby mode. Moreover, it is also faster and denser than DRAM, consumes 160 times lower write energy per bit than flash, and highly resistant to environmental forces (heat even up to 300 degrees C, cold, magnetism, radiation, and vibration). NRAM is compatible with existing CMOS fabs without the need for new tools or processes, and it is scalable even to below 5nm.

Each NRAM cell consists of an interlinked network of CNTs located between two electrodes. The CNT fabric is located between two metal electrodes, which is defined and imprinted by photolithography and forms the NRAM cell. Nano RAM or NRAM is a computer memory technology designed by the company Nantero.

NRAM has the potential for mass customization, which means that a chip can be customized for many tasks. These factors majorly drive the market growth. However, continuous innovation, rise in desire of using new, faster, and compatible devices is something that hinders the market growth of the technology but not in the near future.

Nano RAM Market Key Segmentation

By End-users

Consumer electronics

Automotive

Aerospace and defense

Telecommunication

Others

By Geography

North America U.S Mexico Canada

Europe U.K Germany France Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global Nano RAM market.

Market definition along with key points for growth and the probable factors causing the restraints are discussed and described.

In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2017 and 2023.

Geographically, the market is analyzed based on various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Exhaustive analysis of the market elucidates the technologies used currently along with the variants that are projected to gain prominence in the future.

Competitive intelligence help understand the scenario across the geographies as well as among the players.

The key players in the market include Canon Anelva, Fujitsu semiconductor Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., Nantero Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SK Hynix, Inc., and Toshiba Corp.

