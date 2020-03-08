Nanocrystalline Cellulose By Growth Opportunities, Key Driving Factors, Scenario and Forecast 2019-2026

It provides complete overview of Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Axcelon Biopolymers Corporation

Borregaard ASA

CelluForce Inc.

DIACEL FINECHEM LTD.

Innventia AB

Melodea Ltd.

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Oji Holdings Corporation

Stora Enso Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Nanofibrillated Cellulose

Nanocrystalline Cellulose

Bacterial Nanocellulose Segment by Application

Composites

Paper Processing

Food & Beverages

Paints & Coatings

Oil & Gas

Personal Care

Others

Table of Contents

Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market Research Report 2019 to 2026

1 Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Nanocrystalline Cellulose

1.2 Nanocrystalline Cellulose Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Nanofibrillated Cellulose

1.2.3 Nanocrystalline Cellulose

1.2.4 Bacterial Nanocellulose

1.3 Nanocrystalline Cellulose Segment by Application

1.3.1 Nanocrystalline Cellulose Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Composites

1.3.3 Paper Processing

1.3.4 Food & Beverages

1.3.5 Paints & Coatings

1.3.6 Oil & Gas

1.3.7 Personal Care

1.3.8 Others

1.3 Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market Size

1.4.1 Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production

3.4.1 North America Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production

3.5.1 Europe Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Nanocrystalline Cellulose Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Nanocrystalline Cellulose Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Nanocrystalline Cellulose Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Nanocrystalline Cellulose Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Nanocrystalline Cellulose Business

7.1 Axcelon Biopolymers Corporation

7.1.1 Axcelon Biopolymers Corporation Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Nanocrystalline Cellulose Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Axcelon Biopolymers Corporation Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Borregaard ASA

7.2.1 Borregaard ASA Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Nanocrystalline Cellulose Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Borregaard ASA Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 CelluForce Inc.

7.3.1 CelluForce Inc. Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Nanocrystalline Cellulose Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 CelluForce Inc. Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 DIACEL FINECHEM LTD.

7.4.1 DIACEL FINECHEM LTD. Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Nanocrystalline Cellulose Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 DIACEL FINECHEM LTD. Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Innventia AB

7.5.1 Innventia AB Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Nanocrystalline Cellulose Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Innventia AB Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Melodea Ltd.

7.6.1 Melodea Ltd. Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Nanocrystalline Cellulose Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Melodea Ltd. Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

7.7.1 Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Nanocrystalline Cellulose Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Oji Holdings Corporation

7.8.1 Oji Holdings Corporation Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Nanocrystalline Cellulose Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Oji Holdings Corporation Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Stora Enso Oyj

7.9.1 Stora Enso Oyj Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Nanocrystalline Cellulose Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Stora Enso Oyj Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 UPM-Kymmene Oyj

7.10.1 UPM-Kymmene Oyj Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Nanocrystalline Cellulose Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 UPM-Kymmene Oyj Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Nanocrystalline Cellulose Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Nanocrystalline Cellulose Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Nanocrystalline Cellulose

8.4 Nanocrystalline Cellulose Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Nanocrystalline Cellulose Distributors List

9.3 Nanocrystalline Cellulose Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market Forecast

11.1 Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Nanocrystalline Cellulose Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Nanocrystalline Cellulose Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Nanocrystalline Cellulose Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Nanocrystalline Cellulose Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Nanocrystalline Cellulose Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

