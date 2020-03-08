The global Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Market is consolidated owing to a few players holding a substantial share in it. Prominent names in the market have established a stronghold by expanding their geographical outreach by offering multiple non-invasive fat reduction devices. Keen players are also seen growing their marketing spends in order to build solid brand awareness and subsequently attract more customers. Besides, emerging players in the market are seen contributing majorly to its growth.

Serving to drive demand in the global non-invasive fat reduction market is the alarming rise in obesity and health hazards posed by them. This has resulted in people increasingly going for fat reduction and body contouring both through non-invasive and surgical procedures. Demand for better products which are easier to use and yield faster results has resulted in manufacturers focusing on research and development of innovative products. This is also having a positive influence on the market.

A report by Transparency Market Research predicts the global non-invasive fat reduction market to rise at a CAGR of 15.9% CAGR from 2017 to 2025 to become worth US$2.50 bn by 2025 from US$693.2 mn in 2016.

The different types of non-invasive fat reduction technologies in the market are ultrasound, cryolipolysis, radiofrequencies, low level lasers, etc. Among them, the segment of cryolipolysis led the market with maximum share in 2016 on account of their widespread uptake by doctors, aesthetic surgeons, dermatologists, patients, etc. Cryolipolysis devices are mostly preferred by them over other devices owing to their exhaustive usage pattern. These non-invasive fat reduction energy based devices often use a combination of energy types in order to provide the most effective therapy.

Besides fat reduction, cryolipolysis devices are also commonly used for skin and hair treatments such as removal of pigmented lesions, tattoo removal, skin rejuvenation, etc. As patients increasingly demand noninvasive treatment options, aesthetic providers are increasingly seeing the addition of these products as an essential addition to their suite of offerings.

Request to View Sample of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=18536

Depending upon end-users, the key segments of the global non-invasive fat reduction market are hospitals, dermatology clinics, and cosmetic centers. Of them, hospitals hold maximum share in the market since they provide easy access to competent physicians who are adept at conducting a wide array of medical aesthetic fat reduction treatments.

Geographically, North America dominates the global non-invasive fat reduction market because of the unveiling of new products every now and then by well-established and upcoming manufacturers domiciled in the region. In addition, the higher spending capacity of people is also proving beneficial to the market in the region. By clocking a CAGR of 15.4% between 2017 and 2025, the market in North America is expected to pull in revenues to the tune of US$1.357 bn by 2025 and retain its dominant share as well.

Europe trails North America in terms of market size. By rising at 16.9% over the forecast period, the region is expected to continue being in the second position in the years ahead too. Vis-à-vis growth rate, Asia Pacific is expected to outshine all other regions by registering a robust CAGR of 18.1% from 2017 to 2025 on the back of increasing disposable incomes and better availability of aesthetic procedures.

Request to View Brochure of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=18536

Some of the key players in the global non-invasive fat reduction market are Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Cutera, Inc., Cynosure, Inc., ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc., and Syneron Medical Ltd.