OBD TELEMATICS GLOBAL MARKET, INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, GROWTH TRENDS, OPPORTUNITY AND FORECAST 2018 TO 2023

OBD telematics is a technology of sending, receiving and storing information via telecommunication devices which can provide details of vehicle for consumer, with a OBD port in vehicles

Summary

OBD telematics is a technology of sending, receiving and storing information via telecommunication devices which can provide details of vehicle for consumer, with a OBD port in vehicles.OBD telematics is mainly composed of three parts: OBD terminal (hardware and plug-in OBD interface), software (mobile phone APP) and cloud platform

Global and Regional OBD Telematics market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Continental

Delphi

Bosch

LG

Geotab

Danlaw

CalAmp

Automatic

Dash

Zubie

Xirgo Technologies

Mojio

Autonet.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

SIM Card Type

Wifi Type

Others

By Application

Repair Technicians

State Agencies

Vehicle Owners

Vehicle and Engine Manufacturers

Others

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 SIM Card Type

1.1.2.2 Wifi Type

1.1.2.3 Others

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Repair Technicians

1.1.3.2 State Agencies

1.1.3.3 Vehicle Owners

1.1.3.4 Vehicle and Engine Manufacturers

1.1.3.5 Others

1.2 Global and Regional Market Size

1.2.1 Global Overview

1.2.2 Market by Region

1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific

1.2.2.2 North America

1.2.2.3 Europe

1.2.2.4 South America

1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa

….

6 Key Manufacturers

6.1 Continental

6.1.2 Company Information

6.1.2 Product Specifications

6.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.2 Delphi

6.2.1 Company Information

6.2.2 Product Specifications

6.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.3 Bosch

6.3.1 Company Information

6.3.2 Product Specifications

6.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.4 LG

6.4.1 Company Information

6.4.2 Product Specifications

6.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.5 Geotab

6.5.1 Company Information

6.5.2 Product Specifications

6.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.6 Danlaw

6.6.1 Company Information

6.6.2 Product Specifications

6.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.7 CalAmp

6.7.1 Company Information

6.7.2 Product Specifications

6.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.8 Automatic

6.8.1 Company Information

6.8.2 Product Specifications

6.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.9 Dash

6.9.1 Company Information

6.9.2 Product Specifications

6.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.10 Zubie

6.10.1 Company Information

6.10.2 Product Specifications

6.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.11 Xirgo Technologies

6.12 Mojio

6.13 Autonet.

Continued….

