Orthopedic Prosthetic Devices Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period 2015-2025

XploreMR offers 10-year forecast of the global orthopaedic prosthetics devices market between 2016 and 2026. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period. This study demonstrates market dynamics and trends that influence the current environment and future status of the orthopaedic prosthetics devices market globally over the forecast period.

Report Description

This Market Insights report examines the global orthopaedic prosthetics devices market for the period 2016–2026. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on various orthopaedic prosthetic products such as upper limb orthopaedic prosthetic, lower Limb orthopaedic prosthetic, liners, sockets and modular components.

This report begins by defining various orthopaedic prosthetic product types and top brands in the market. It is followed by an overview of market dynamics of the global orthopaedic prosthetics devices market, which includes XploreMR analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities, regulations, drug pipeline analysis and key players (includes clinical trials and major players and their projects in the pipeline).

It also includes an insight into product highlighting regional trends and reimbursement scenario. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model has been included in the orthopaedic prosthetics devices market report after analysis of individual regions to better equip readers with meaningful insights on ongoing developments in the market.

Primary factors fuelling demand for orthopaedic prosthetics are rapidly ageing population with diabetic indication, strong healthcare consciousness and availability of personalised orthopaedic prosthetic devices. Other factors driving demand for orthopaedic prosthetics are rising obesity rates and reimbursement of treatment.

Orthopaedic prosthetic devices, with advanced technology and patient customisation help in restoration of residual limb. On the contrary, factors such as reimbursement cutbacks in developing countries and regional competition among local players are expected to hamper market growth in the near future.

