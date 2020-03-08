Palletizer Market will reach 1140 million US$ by the end of 2025

This report studies the global Palletizer market status and forecast, categorizes the global Palletizer market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

A palletizer or palletiser is a machine which provides automatic means for stacking cases of goods or products onto a pallet.

Manually placing boxes on pallets can be time consuming and expensive; it can also put unusual stress on workers. The first mechanized palletizer was designed, built, and installed in 1948 by a company formerly known as Lamson Corp. There are specific types of palletizers including the row-forming which were introduced in the early 1950s. In row-forming palletizing applications loads are arranged on a row forming area and then moved onto a different area where layer forming takes place. This process repeats until a full layer of goods and products are configured to be placed on a pallet.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Palletizing Machine industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Palletizing Machine industry, the current demand for Palletizing Machine product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply. Ordinary Palletizing Machine products on the market do not sell well, Palletizing Machines price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the Palletizing Machine industry, low-end product has excess capacity.



While marine coatings manufacturers expressed cautious optimism for recovery from the economic downturn, raw material prices continue to negatively affect the marine coatings market.

Palletizing Machine product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, excess capacity, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts, local enterprises export more low-end products overcapacity or molding process basic Materials.

The global Palletizer market is valued at 790 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1140 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

FUNAC

Fujiyusoki

ABB

KUKA

Yaskawa

NACHI

TopTier

A-B-C Packaging

Kawasaki

Columbia

Hartness (ITW)

C&D Skilled Robotics

Mllers

Brenton

Triowin

SIASUN

BOSHI

GSK

ESTUN

LIMA

YOUNGSUN

REITRON

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

