Parking Sensor Market 2024 Latest Technology Innovations, Size, Growth and Forecasted Report

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Parking Sensor” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market. According to the report, the global parking sensor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Increasing demand for the ultrasonic parking sensors drives growth in Parking Sensor Market.

Ever increasing demand for the ultrasonic parking sensors drives the huge growth of parking sensor market. Easy identification of parking spaces and effectiveness in terms of time and cost accelerates the growth of the parking sensor market. Furthermore, the increasing impact of new car assessment program (NCAP) is boosting the growth of the global automotive Parking Sensor market. Increasing awareness of the people towards safety as well as the demand for advanced technologies in the automobiles are some of the factors lifting the growth of the parking sensor market. However, a limited detection range of sensors and high installation cost of sensors hampers the growth of the parking sensor market. On the other hand, increasing popularity and opportunity for parking sensor market coupled with technological advancement in artificial intelligence. Strong demand for passenger and commercial vehicles from emerging markets is expected to indirectly boost the demand for the parking sensor in the coming years.

The Asia Pacific region to contribute the growth of Parking Sensor Market.

Among the geography, Asia Pacific region dominated the global automotive parking sensor market. Rapid growth in automobile sales and increasing demand for luxury vehicles in U.S. and Canada is expected propel the growth in this region. APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In addition, this region is expected to overtake North America parking sensor market during the forecast period owing to strong demand for passenger vehicles from the countries like India, China, and Australia. Moreover, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are increasing the demand for automobiles.

Nedap Launches NB-IoT Parking Sensor

Nedap – leading specialist in parking detection technology – launched the NB-IoT version of its SENSIT smart parking sensor. SENSIT is the sensor based vehicle detection system that enables motorists to quickly find available parking spaces. With the introduction of the new sensor, Nedap empowered Smart Cities and other urban areas to collect real-time parking data using their NB-IoT network. During the Smart City Expo in Barcelona from 13th – 15th November, Nedap will demonstrate its new smart parking sensor to the market.

Narrow Band Internet of Things (NB-IoT) technology connects devices to the internet using the 5G network provided by telecom providers. This innovative technology will have great impact on people’s daily lives, as it is expected to connect over 25 billion devices ranging from street lights to air quality or parking sensors.With almost 15 years of experience in smart parking projects all over the world, Nedap has obtained a lot of knowledge by applying its proprietary SENSIT network. SENSIT consists of on-street sensors which detect in real-time whether or not a single parking bay is occupied and how long it has been occupied. With the addition of NB-IoT, this leading smart parking platform now empowers Smart Cities and other urban areas to collect real-time parking data using a NB-IoT network.

Nedap is convinced that NB-IoT technology offers many opportunities for smart parking in every urban area. The NB-IoT technology is interesting for cities that aim to use a big amount of sensors that need to communicate over this network. It is cost effective, uses low power and offered a good performance. Typical applications include on-street parking guidance and efficient enforcement of designated spaces, such as disabled and e-charging zones.

