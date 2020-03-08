Peptide Cancer Vaccine Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2024

”

Cancer peptide vaccination, as an immunotherapeutic approach against solid tumors, is currently employed in several clinical research protocols. The underlying mechanism of peptide-based vaccines involves the generation of a T-cell immune response against tumor or enhancement of an endogenous antitumor immunity pre-existing in the host.

Scope of the Report:

With the ever increasing new cancer cases across the globe and the conventional treatment methods unable to cope up with the challenges posed by the tumor and their immune response evading techniques, cancer immunotherapy brings a ray of hope. Cancer immunotherapy allows the host’s immune cells to get sensitized with the tumor-associated antigens which in turn elicits B cell and T cell mediated immune response to target and eliminate tumor cells. This is the underlying principle of cancer immunotherapy.

Peptide Cancer Vaccine can be used for Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Melanoma, Prostate Cancer and Others cancers. The most proportion research of Peptide Cancer Vaccine is about Melanoma, and the proportion in 2025 is about 40%.

The worldwide market for Peptide Cancer Vaccine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 23.1% over the next five years, will reach 780 million US$ in 2024, from 280 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Peptide Cancer Vaccine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

TapImmune

BrightPath Biotherapeutics

Ultimovacs

Sellas

Boston Biomedical

Imugene

VAXON Biotech

Generex Biotechnology

ISA Pharmaceuticals

OncoTherapy Science

Immatics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Type I

Type II

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Melanoma

Prostate Cancer

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Peptide Cancer Vaccine product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Peptide Cancer Vaccine, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Peptide Cancer Vaccine in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Peptide Cancer Vaccine competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Peptide Cancer Vaccine breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Peptide Cancer Vaccine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Peptide Cancer Vaccine sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview



Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles



Chapter Three: Global Peptide Cancer Vaccine Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)



Chapter Four: Global Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market Analysis by Regions



Chapter Five: North America Peptide Cancer Vaccine by Country



Chapter Six: Europe Peptide Cancer Vaccine by Country



Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Peptide Cancer Vaccine by Country



Chapter Eight: South America Peptide Cancer Vaccine by Country



Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Peptide Cancer Vaccine by Countries



Chapter Ten: Global Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market Segment by Type



Chapter Eleven: Global Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market Segment by Application



Chapter Twelve: Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market Forecast (2019-2024)



