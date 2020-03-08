PET INSURANCE MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Pet Insurance Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022” reports to its database.

Pet insurance is a type of specialty property and casualty insurance policy that pet owners purchase to cover the unintended costs that arise in providing care for a pet, including veterinary services such as surgical procedures, injuries from accidents, and prescribed pet medicines. Pet insurance is purely a reimbursement program. A form of property and casualty insurance, pet insurance provides reimbursement to the owner after the pet has received required care and the owner submits a claim to the insurance company.

Global and Regional Pet Insurance market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Petplan UK (Allianz)

Nationwide

Trupanion

Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz)

Hartville Group

Pethealth

Petfirst

Embrace

Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA)

Direct Line Group

Agria

Petsecure

PetSure

Anicom Holding

ipet Insurance

Japan Animal Club

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Lifetime Cover

Non-lifetime Cover

Accident-only

Other

By Application

Dog

Cat

Other

