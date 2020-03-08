PET INSURANCE MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2023
Pet insurance is a type of specialty property and casualty insurance policy that pet owners purchase to cover the unintended costs that arise in providing care for a pet, including veterinary services such as surgical procedures, injuries from accidents, and prescribed pet medicines. Pet insurance is purely a reimbursement program. A form of property and casualty insurance, pet insurance provides reimbursement to the owner after the pet has received required care and the owner submits a claim to the insurance company.
Global and Regional Pet Insurance market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Petplan UK (Allianz)
Nationwide
Trupanion
Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz)
Hartville Group
Pethealth
Petfirst
Embrace
Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA)
Direct Line Group
Agria
Petsecure
PetSure
Anicom Holding
ipet Insurance
Japan Animal Club
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Lifetime Cover
Non-lifetime Cover
Accident-only
Other
By Application
Dog
Cat
Other
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Lifetime Cover
1.1.2.2 Non-lifetime Cover
1.1.2.3 Accident-only
1.1.2.4 Other
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Dog
1.1.3.2 Cat
1.1.3.3 Other
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
1.2.2 Market by Region
1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific
1.2.2.2 North America
1.2.2.3 Europe
1.2.2.4 South America
1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa
….
6 Key Manufacturers
6.1 Petplan UK (Allianz)
6.1.2 Company Information
6.1.2 Product Specifications
6.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.2 Nationwide
6.2.1 Company Information
6.2.2 Product Specifications
6.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.3 Trupanion
6.3.1 Company Information
6.3.2 Product Specifications
6.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.4 Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz)
6.4.1 Company Information
6.4.2 Product Specifications
6.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.5 Hartville Group
6.5.1 Company Information
6.5.2 Product Specifications
6.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.6 Pethealth
6.6.1 Company Information
6.6.2 Product Specifications
6.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.7 Petfirst
6.7.1 Company Information
6.7.2 Product Specifications
6.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.8 Embrace
6.8.1 Company Information
6.8.2 Product Specifications
6.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.9 Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA)
6.9.1 Company Information
6.9.2 Product Specifications
6.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.10 Direct Line Group
6.10.1 Company Information
6.10.2 Product Specifications
6.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.11 Agria
6.12 Petsecure
6.13 PetSure
6.14 Anicom Holding
6.15 ipet Insurance
6.16 Japan Animal Club
Continued….
