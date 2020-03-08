Pharmaceutical Logistics Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2024

”

arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Pharmaceutical Logistics is the logistics of pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical supplies, medical devices and equipment, and other products needed to support doctors, nurses, and other health and dental care providers. Because it’s final customers are responsible for the lives and health of their patients, medical logistics is unique in that it seeks to optimize effectiveness rather than efficiency. Medical logistics functions comprise an important part of the health care system: after staff costs, medical supplies are the single most expensive component of health care. To drive costs out of the health-care sector, medical logistics providers are adopting supply chain management theories.

Download PDF Sample of Pharmaceutical Logistics Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/254055

Scope of the Report:

The classification of Pharmaceutical Logistics includes Non-cold Chain Logistics and Cold Chain Logistics. The proportion of Non-cold Chain Logistics in 2016 is about 93.5%, and the proportion of Cold Chain Logistics in 2016 is about 6.5%.

Pharmaceutical Logistics are application in Bio Pharma, Chemical Pharma and Specially Pharma. The most of Pharmaceutical Logistics is Chemical Pharma, and the market share of that is about 67.6 % in 2016.

The way of transport for Pharmaceutical Logistics is Ground Transportation, Shipping and Air Transport. The most of Pharmaceutical Logistics is Ground Transportation, and the market share of that is about 45.1 % in 2016.

The worldwide market for Pharmaceutical Logistics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.2% over the next five years, will reach 1458100 million US$ in 2024, from 859900 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Pharmaceutical Logistics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Brief about Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Report with TOC @ http://arcognizance.com/report/global-pharmaceutical-logistics-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Deutsche Post DHL

Kuehne + Nagel

UPS

DB Group

FedEx

Nippon Express

World Courier

SF Express

Panalpina

CEVA

Agility

DSV

Kerry Logistics

CH Robinson

VersaCold

Marken

Air Canada Cargo

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cold Chain Logistics

Non-cold Chain Logistics

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Bio Pharma

Chemical Pharma

Specially Pharma

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Pharmaceutical Logistics product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Pharmaceutical Logistics, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Pharmaceutical Logistics in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Pharmaceutical Logistics competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Pharmaceutical Logistics breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Pharmaceutical Logistics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Pharmaceutical Logistics sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/254055

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview



Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles



Chapter Three: Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)



Chapter Four: Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Analysis by Regions



Chapter Five: North America Pharmaceutical Logistics by Country



Chapter Six: Europe Pharmaceutical Logistics by Country



Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Logistics by Country



Chapter Eight: South America Pharmaceutical Logistics by Country



Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Pharmaceutical Logistics by Countries



Chapter Ten: Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Segment by Type



Chapter Eleven: Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Segment by Application



Chapter Twelve: Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Forecast (2019-2024)



To Check Discount of Pharmaceutical Logistics Market @ http://www.arcognizance.com/discount/254055

About Us:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics””based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “”business research facilities”” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “”out of the box””developments in the market.

Contact US:

Name: Analytical research cognizance

Address: 100 Church Street,

8th floor, Manhattan,

New York 10007

Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]

”

“