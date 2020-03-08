Polycarbonate ABS Alloys Market Drivers, Volume And Forecast By 2026

Global Polycarbonate ABS Alloys Market: Overview

Polycarbonate ABS alloy is a type of blended alloy formed by mixing of acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) and polycarbonate (PC). It is one of the most widely used industrial thermoplastics. Acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) is a kind of resin with excellent mechanical properties and molding performance. Polycarbonate (PC) is a kind of thermoplastic with excellent properties such as high impact strength, creep resistance, good dimensional stability, heat resistance, transparency, low water absorption, non-toxicity, good dielectric properties, easy coloring, aging resistance, and excellent electric insulation. Properties of polycarbonate are blended with ABS to obtain polycarbonate ABS (PC-ABS) alloy, which is an extremely tough material designed for strong and resilient parts. PC-ABS alloy possesses properties of both materials: superior strength and heat resistance of PC and flexibility of ABS.

PC-ABS alloys are commonly used in automotive and electronics and telecommunication applications. PC-ABS alloys possess higher thermal stability compared to that of ABS. Thus, they can be widely employed in household appliances, office equipment, communication equipment, camera and medical equipment, building and lightening appliances, aerospace, and computers and optical fibers. In particular, properties of high strength and heat resistance of the PC-ABS alloy are useful in automobile interiors, exteriors, and lighting systems. Typical applications of PC-ABS alloys in automotive industry includes middle console, glove box, overhead console, knee bolster, and lower instrument panel.

Global Polycarbonate ABS Alloys Market: Key Segments

Based on grade, the PC-ABS alloys market can be segmented into general-purpose grade and flame-retardant grade. General-purpose-grade PC-ABS alloys are commonly used in automotive interiors, consumer electronics products, general molding products, and mobile phone casings. Flame-retardant-grade PC-ABS alloys are employed in printer parts, projectors, automotive networking products, and computer and video games. The general-purpose grade segment dominates the global polycarbonate ABS alloys market.

Polycarbonate ABS alloys witness high demand in the automobile industry and the household appliances sector. This has also resulted in the development of new and modified alloys with excellent mechanical properties, resistance to hydrolysis and chemicals, free-spraying, ultra-low gloss, and eco-friendly nature. However, compatibility issues of PC-ABS alloys is the key restraining factor for the polycarbonate ABS alloys market.

Global Polycarbonate ABS Alloys Market: Regional outlook

In terms of region, the global polycarbonate ABS alloys market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the leading consumer of polycarbonate ABS alloys, followed by Europe. The polycarbonate ABS alloys market in Europe is expected to be driven by increase in the demand from automotive applications during the forecast period. The demand for polycarbonate ABS alloys in the U.S. is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period, primarily due to increase in the demand from construction, automotive, and electrical & electronics sectors.