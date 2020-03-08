Powder Coating Equipment Market Size, Share And Trends Analysis Report By Product, By End-user And Segment Forecasts 2016-2024
This Market Study analyzes the global powder coating equipment market in a new publication titled “Powder Coating Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016–2024”. This study provides data for 2015 along with a comprehensive market forecast for the period 2016–2024.The main objective of the report is to identify dynamics in the global powder coating equipment market and provide recent updates and insights affecting various segments of the global powder coating equipment market.
To provide better understanding of the market, the report presents an analysis of drivers, restraints, and regional trends that influence the current market scenario and future growth potential of the global powder coating equipment market over the forecast period.
Market SegmentationBy Component
- Guns
- Corona
- Tribo
- Ovens
- Electric
- Fuel Fired
- Powder Coating Booths and Systems
- Automatic
- Manual Spray
- Sieving Systems
- Others (Accessories and Ancillary)
By End Use Industry
- General Metal
- Agricultural and Construction
- Appliance
- Automotive
- Architectural
- Furniture
- Others (Pipe, Aerospace, Packaging, etc.)
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
