PV Module By Analysis, Application, Size, Production, Share, Consumption, Trends and Forecast 2019-2026

The following manufacturers are covered:

Jinko Solar

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings

Canadian Solar

First Solar

Renesola

Trina Solar

Leonics Company

AE Solar GmbH

Itek Energy

Wuxi Suntech Power Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Ground Mounted

Pole Mounted

Rooftop Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Table of Contents

Global PV Module Market Research Report 2019 to 2026

1 PV Module Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PV Module

1.2 PV Module Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global PV Module Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Ground Mounted

1.2.3 Pole Mounted

1.2.4 Rooftop

1.3 PV Module Segment by Application

1.3.1 PV Module Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3 Global PV Module Market by Region

1.3.1 Global PV Module Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global PV Module Market Size

1.4.1 Global PV Module Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global PV Module Production (2014-2025)

2 Global PV Module Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global PV Module Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global PV Module Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global PV Module Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers PV Module Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 PV Module Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 PV Module Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 PV Module Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global PV Module Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global PV Module Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global PV Module Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global PV Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America PV Module Production

3.4.1 North America PV Module Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America PV Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe PV Module Production

3.5.1 Europe PV Module Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe PV Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China PV Module Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China PV Module Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China PV Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan PV Module Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan PV Module Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan PV Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global PV Module Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global PV Module Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America PV Module Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe PV Module Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China PV Module Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan PV Module Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global PV Module Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global PV Module Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global PV Module Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global PV Module Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global PV Module Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global PV Module Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global PV Module Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global PV Module Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PV Module Business

7.1 Jinko Solar

7.1.1 Jinko Solar PV Module Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 PV Module Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Jinko Solar PV Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 GCL-Poly Energy Holdings

7.2.1 GCL-Poly Energy Holdings PV Module Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 PV Module Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 GCL-Poly Energy Holdings PV Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Canadian Solar

7.3.1 Canadian Solar PV Module Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 PV Module Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Canadian Solar PV Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 First Solar

7.4.1 First Solar PV Module Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 PV Module Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 First Solar PV Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Renesola

7.5.1 Renesola PV Module Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 PV Module Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Renesola PV Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Trina Solar

7.6.1 Trina Solar PV Module Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 PV Module Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Trina Solar PV Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Leonics Company

7.7.1 Leonics Company PV Module Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 PV Module Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Leonics Company PV Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 AE Solar GmbH

7.8.1 AE Solar GmbH PV Module Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 PV Module Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 AE Solar GmbH PV Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Itek Energy

7.9.1 Itek Energy PV Module Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 PV Module Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Itek Energy PV Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Wuxi Suntech Power

7.10.1 Wuxi Suntech Power PV Module Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 PV Module Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Wuxi Suntech Power PV Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 PV Module Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 PV Module Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of PV Module

8.4 PV Module Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 PV Module Distributors List

9.3 PV Module Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global PV Module Market Forecast

11.1 Global PV Module Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global PV Module Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global PV Module Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global PV Module Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global PV Module Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America PV Module Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe PV Module Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China PV Module Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan PV Module Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global PV Module Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America PV Module Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe PV Module Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China PV Module Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan PV Module Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global PV Module Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global PV Module Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

