Radio Over Fiber Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2024

Global Radio Over Fiber Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Radio Over Fiber is a technology that describes the conversion of a Radio Frequency (RF) signal into a Fiber Optic (FO) signal and then back to an RF signal. In Radio Over Fiber architecture, a data-carrying RF (Radio Frequency) signal with a high frequency (usually greater than 10 GHz is imposed on a lightwave signal before being transported over the optical link. Therefore, wireless signals are optically distributed to base stations directly at high frequencies and converted from the optical to electrical domain at the base stations before being amplified and radiated by an antenna. As a result, no frequency up/down conversion is required at the various base stations, thereby resulting in simple and rather cost-effective implementation is enabled at the base stations.

Scope of the Report:

Radio over fiber has recently emerged as a useful technology for providing specialized coverage of wireless communications services. It was first proposed and demonstrated by Cooper et al in 1990. This relatively â€˜niche’ market is expected to grow significantly in the future as new radio over fiber technologies emerge and their applications become more diverse and less costly. Radio over fiber is poised to become the dominant access transmission technology for low-power wireless networks.

The industry is relatively concentration, the key brand include Finisar, HUBER + SUHNER, RF Optic, Emcore, APIC Corporation, Syntonics LLC, DEV Systemtechnik, ViaLite, Foxcom, Optical Zonu, Pharad, Fibertower, Intelibs and so on.

The worldwide market for Radio Over Fiber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.4% over the next five years, will reach 570 million US$ in 2024, from 300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Radio Over Fiber in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Market Segment by Type, covers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Radio Over Fiber product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Radio Over Fiber, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Radio Over Fiber in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Radio Over Fiber competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Radio Over Fiber breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Radio Over Fiber market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Radio Over Fiber sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

