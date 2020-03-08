Recent Research on Biocides Market by 2024 Future Insights, Share, Demand, Sales, Key Companies and Trends Analysis

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Biocides” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market.

Growing demand for Water treatments plants for the commercial as well as the industrial application is driving the growth of the biocides market

The control of microbiological activity is important to maintain the correct water conditions that are used in the Cooling Towers, Closed systems, Reverse Osmosis & Cold Water Storage Tanks and many other commercial or industrial applications. This can be ensured by using appropriate biocides according to the applications. The growing demand for Water treatments plants for the commercial as well as the industrial application is driving the growth of the biocides market. In addition, the growing demand of biocides in the chemical and the food and beverage industry is likely to escalate the growth of the biocides market. The biocides used in the chemical industry are the insect repellents, disinfectants so in the chemicals industry they are used as material preservatives. Furthermore, the growing demand of fresh and clean water is anticipated to boost the demand of the biocides market.

North America holds the maximum share in the biocides market followed by Europe

North America holds the maximum share in the biocides market followed by Europe. The growing use of biocides in treating the water drives the growth of biocides in the North America region. The demand for biocides is rising across food and beverage industries and pain industries that supporting the growth of biocides in North America. In addition, Asia Pacific is the fast-growing region in the biocides market and expected to be the leading region in upcoming years. The rapidly growing use of biocides as preserver in the various industry such as construction, paint, food and beverage and others across the Asia Pacific region boost the growth of biocides in this region.

Dow Microbial Control launches new water treatment biocides for hydraulic fracturing

In October 2018, Dow Microbial Control, a business unit of DowDuPont Specialty Products, launched two new products within its AQUCAR Water Treatment Microbiocides portfolio: AQUCAR TN 250 LT Water Treatment Microbiocide and AQUCAR 7140 LT Water Treatment Microbiocide.

Engineered to meet the demands of cold climates, AQUCAR 7140 LT Water Treatment Microbiocide is effective in controlling problematic microorganisms across a variety of conditions. The glutaraldehyde-ADBAC blend is efficacious over a broad temperature and pH range and resists freezing at temperatures as low as minus 40° F. Compatible with most fracturing fluid additives, the biocide is effective in controlling slime-forming and sulfate-reducing varieties of bacteria and helps enhance operational sustainability.

AQUCAR TN 250 LT Water Treatment Microbiocide is an antimicrobial agent designed to control bacteria under reservoir conditions for months and is winterized to minimize freezing at temperatures as low as minus 40° F. When co-dosed with glutaraldehyde or DBNPA, the solution provides compatibility with high temperatures, high salinity, fracturing fluid additives and subsurface rock matrix and helps minimize and delay the impact of souring, microbial induced corrosion, biofouling and plugging. The product also helps reduce amounts of contaminated flowback and produced water. Both microbial control products are approved for use by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, with additional registrations underway.

