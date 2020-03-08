Recent Research on Electric Bikes Market by 2024 Future Insights, Share, Demand, Sales, Key Companies and Trends Analysis

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Electric Bikes” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market. According to report the global electric bikes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Increasing cost of fossils fuel is boosting the growth of the electric bike market

Everyday fossils fuel price is increasing, which is forcing the consumers to switch to a cheaper alternative for commuting purpose. In recent time there is high growth in the price of petroleum-based fuel. But, electric bikes only consume electricity, and electricity is available through several sources like hydro, air, thermal energy, and convention coal-based. Electricity is cheaper than fossils fuel. Hence, now people are preferring electric bikes instead of conventional motorbikes.

Growing awareness about the health and environmental benefits are helping to grow this market

As per one study of new brain monitoring, scientists found that Electric vehicles reduce the stress during driving. This study found that drivers are more focused, calmer, and happier when driving the electric version of the taxi, compared to a conventional taxi. Additionally, growing awareness about the health benefits of driving electric bikes/vehicles is helping to grow this market. The electric vehicle has far fewer moving parts than a conventional gasoline-powered vehicle. There’s no need for liquid fuels or oil to operate these vehicles. Hence, no polluting elements are released during the application of electric bike. It is an environment-friendly vehicle, that helps to protect the environment from several toxic elements as carbon monoxide (CO), Sulfur etc.

North America is dominating the electric bike market segment through 2018-2024

North America is leading the E-Bike market region globally, due to the presence of e-bike manufacturing companies in this area. Additionally, growing consumer awareness about environmental degradation, government focus on the environmental protection technique and measures are helping to grow this market in this region. The Asia Pacific holds a major share and is expected to dominate the global electric bike market during the forecast period. China is a major revenue contributor to the market in the Asia Pacific. Stringent regulations regarding emissions and strong imitative for green transportation are expected to drive the electric bike market in China.

Yamaha launched electric bikes replacing traditional ones

June 2018, Yamaha launched electric bikes to replace traditional bikes and motorcycles. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd developed the TY-E electric trial bike—taking advantage of unique features of electrical power for Motorcycle trials. This electric bike includes high rotation type compact high-power motor that achieves high off-road performance with both powerful low-speed torque and extended acceleration.

Yamaha Motor Company Limited is a Japanese manufacturer of motorcycles, marine products such as boats and outboard motors, and other motorized products. The company was established in 1955 upon separation from Yamaha Corporation and is headquartered in Iwata, Shizuoka, Japan.

