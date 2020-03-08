Recent Research on Intelligent Apps Market: Analysis, Market Size, Market Growth, Competitive Strategies, and Worldwide Demand during 2018-2024

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Intelligent Apps” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market.

Functionalities of cognitive computing, artificial intelligence, big data and analytics to promote growth in the Intelligent Apps market

Rise in need for advanced analytical tools and increasing demand for consumer applications and enterprise applications drive the global intelligent apps market. In addition, growth of Intelligent Apps market is strengthened by artificial intelligence and machine learning which abundantly helps in business transformation. Many e-commerce businesses are using the intelligent applications for consumer applications to understand their customers and provide enhanced user experience. They provide relevant data to the application user that needs it, at the appropriate time and with the proper context. Moreover automation through conversations such as chatbots and conversational interface are increasingly benefitting the enterprise applications. For the enterprise, chatbots can help automate help desk resources by handling routine requests with immediate responses, and then notify the correct person to handle further via push notifications or alerts. Hence, by automating complex problems through natural language processing, intelligent apps help in increasing productivity, improving response time, and help in real-time decision-making. However, presence of low level of awareness about products and services is curtailing the market growth.

Furthermore, increasing use of smartphones for greater business mobility, rising consumer expectations for rich contextual and personalized experience is driving the enterprise mobility, which in turn is likely to drive the intelligent apps market growth. Various search engines like Google and Bing and media service providers such as Spotify and Netflix are some of the intelligent apps users are interacting in the intelligent apps market.

As companies are charting their digital transformation initiatives, they need to add intelligent apps to their blueprint. Therefore, the companies will continue to use their legacy systems and they will increasingly find ways to leverage intelligent applications to enhance their business processes. This in turn is anticipated to create several growth opportunities for the key players in the intelligent Apps market. For instance, Organizations like Salesforce and Oracle are increasingly infusing AI into various enterprise applications that span sales and marketing, supply chain, HR, and other areas of business, providing them with actionable business and customer insights that enhance business results with the help of intelligent apps.Technological advancements regarding new product development, and increased market for big data and analytics are having positive impact for the market growth.

North America region to contribute to growth in the global Intelligent Apps market

North America is expected to be the largest revenue generating region owing to the use of technologies such as AI, cognitive computing, and analytics in various use cases across enterprises, customers, and government markets. The presence of several AI developers and technology solution providers that are developing smart apps for various business verticals contribute to the growth of the intelligent apps market. Moreover, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region the intelligent apps market. The growth in the Asia Pacific region is due to increased rate of penetration of the IOT devices .Moreover, India and china are anticipated to observe significant growth due to the massive uptake of Internet-based devices and cloud-based applications.

Oracle Powers with New Artificial Intelligence Applications

In February 2018- Oracle Adaptive Intelligent Applications for ERP are designed to enhance existing applications, including financials, procurement, enterprise performance management, order management, and manufacturing within the ERP Cloud suite.

To empower the office with data-driven insights they need to adapt to change, capitalize on new market opportunities, and increase profitability, Oracle announced new artificial intelligence-based applications for finance. By applying advanced data science and machine learning to data from the Oracle Data Cloud and from partners, the new Oracle Adaptive Intelligent applications for Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) helped automate transactional work and streamline business processes.

To increase their quickness, organizations need to leverage the right tools to help improve process efficiency and uncover insights that can guide a business forward,” said Rondy Ng, senior vice president, Oracle Applications Development. “Oracle helped finance leaders drive business transformation with ready-to-go applications that combined advanced machine learning with the industry’s most comprehensive suite of cloud applications to deliver immediate value and results.

