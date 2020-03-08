Reverse Transcriptase Market Outlooks, Future Forecasts, Key Players, and Competitive Analysis 2019-2024

Reverse Transcriptase Market Overview:

Normally, DNA is transcribed, or copied, to RNA and then translated to protein. Reverse transcriptase copies RNA back to DNA. Think of it as a car moving down a one-way street. Normally traffic only moves in one direction. But then, someone from out of town is driving the opposite way! Reverse transcriptase drives the opposite way in molecular processes in cells, converting RNA back to DNA.

In the last several years, global market of Reverse Transcriptase developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 4.6 %. In 2016, global revenue of Reverse Transcriptase is nearly 260 million USD; the actual production is about 570 liter.

The classification of Reverse Transcriptase includes MMLV Reverse Transcriptase and AMV Reverse Transcriptase; Moloney Murine Leukemia Virus (MMLV) Reverse Transcriptase is an RNA-directed DNA polymerase. This enzyme can synthesize a complementary DNA strand initiating from a primer using either RNA (cDNA synthesis) or single-stranded DNA as a template. And the sales proportion of MMLV Reverse Transcriptase in 2016 is about 80.9%.

Reverse Transcriptase can be used for PCR, Sequencing and Cloning, PCR was the largest application segment in 2016, and the proportion is about 59.4%. The application used in cloning with the fastest growth rate.

Thermo Fisher

Promega

Roche

Bio-Rad

Takara Bio

Agilent

Qiagen

Fapon Biotech

Toyobo

Vazyme

New England Biolabs

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

MMLV Reverse Transcriptase

AMV Reverse Transcriptase

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

PCR

Sequencing

Cloning

