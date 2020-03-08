Rigid Packaging Market Report by segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges to 2023

The newly released research at Big Market Research titled “2017-2023 Global Rigid Packaging Market Report” provides data, information, brief analysis, company profiles, statistics for past years and forecasts for next few years.

Rigid Packaging include rigid containers made from plastics, glass, wood, metals and other materials. These materials are used to from a box, tray or case and the final product. The final packaged product can be without printing or can feature one or two color printing schemes, or even feature high performance graphics. Rigid packaging is generally sealed with adhesives, tape or staples. Although rigid packaging has existed for many decades, it continues to evolve to meet the needs of a changing consumer landscape.

The global rigid packaging market was valued at $496.72 billion in 2016. The rigid packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% and is forecast to reach $729.14 billion by 2023. The global rigid packaging market growth is largely driven by increasing consumer goods demand, improving packaging recycling rates, and low cost of rigid plastic packaging. However, the rigid packaging market growth is restrained by factors such as increasing adoption of flexible packaging materials, Eurozone economic uncertainty, fluctuating raw material prices and stringent regulations. The global rigid packaging market is segmented based on material type, end-user industries, and geography. Based on materials, the rigid packaging market is categorized into plastics, metal, paper & paperboard, glass and others. Plastics was the most dominant material type in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% to reach $305.21 billion by 2023. Plastics are among one of the highly used materials for packaging due to their innovative visual appeal and improvement that plastics providing hygiene quotient and shelf-life of the product. Based on end-user industries the global rigid packaging market is categorized into food & beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care and others. The food & beverages segment was the most dominant end-user industry for rigid packaging accounting for 62.0% in 2016. Rigid packaging in food & beverage segment includes bottles, cans, ampules, aerosol containers, aluminum bottles and jars among others. As compared to other packaging types, rigid plastic packaging containers provide unique benefits such as high impact strength, high stiffness and high barrier properties, which have expanded the market for rigid packaging medium in recent years.

Geographically, the rigid packaging market has been analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Russia, Germany, UK, France, Italy and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Key companies profiled in the report include Amcor Limited, Ball Corporation, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Plastics Corporation, DS Smith PLC, Georgia-Pacific Corporation, Holmen AB, Plastipak Holdings Inc., Reynolds Group Holding and Tetra Pak International.

Key Benefits

This study provides an in-depth analysis of the global rigid packaging market along with current trends and future estimations to identify the potential investment pockets for stakeholders.

It presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces analytical model illustrates the competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, strength of the buyers, and strength of the suppliers.

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2014 to 2022 is provided to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Rigid Packaging Market Key Segmentation:

The global rigid packaging market is segmented on the basis of material type, end-use industries, and geography.

By Material Type: Plastics, Metal, Paper & paperboard, Glass, Others.

By End-user: Food & beverage, Pharmaceutical, Personal care, Others (Electronics, industrial)

By Geography: U.S., Canada, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Spain, Romania, China, Japan, India, Lamea, Latin America, Middle East, Africa.

