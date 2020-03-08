Rise in demand for prebiotics in dietary supplements, particularly in infant foods, is expected to boost the growth of prebiotics ingredients market

Prebiotics are carbohydrates that enhance the growth or activity of beneficial bacteria in human gut, and are non-digestible by digestive enzymes and acids. Vegetable & fruits such as bananas, wheat bran, onions, leek, garlic, and others are sources of these carbohydrates. These further enhance immunity, aid in digestion problems, increase absorption of calcium & magnesium in the body, and reduce the risk of cancer.

Prebiotics are carbohydrates that are non-digestible by digestive enzymes and acids, which enhance the growth or activity of beneficial bacteria in human gut. They help to improve the guts barrier function, strengthens the immune system, reduces stomach inflammation, boosts overall digestive health, minimizes the risk of development of diarrhea, increases the absorption of calcium to improve bone density, and lowers the risk factors for cardiovascular disease. Inulin, oligosaccharides, mannan-oligosaccharide (MOS), galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS), fructo-oligosaccharide (FOS), and polydextrose among others are various types of prebiotics ingredients beneficial for human and animal health.

Get Sample [email protected] https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2334?utm_source=SP-HV&utm_medium=Pra

People are trending toward more health-conscious eating habits. The factors that drive the market are increase in consumer awareness related to health benefits of prebiotics; rise in use of prebiotics in poultry feed to improve digestion, performance, and immune system to improve overall productivity of animals; multifunctional nature of prebiotic ingredients; and ease of incorporation in a wide range of foods & beverages. This is expected to boost the market growth from 2017 to 2023.

In 2016, the inulin segment accounted for the highest share in the market, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to its easy availability from natural sources such as garlic, bananas, and wheat and ability to enable growth of probiotics within the body, which help the body to fight against chronic diseases, control cholesterol level, and improve overall digestion process. High cost of R&D for the applicability & safety and larger market visibility of probiotics as compared to prebiotic ingredients are expected to hamper the market growth in the future.

Key Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global prebiotics ingredients market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and tap the investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends and quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the key ingredients of prebiotics ingredients and their application.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies and the prevailing market opportunities.

Key market players and the strategies and developments are profiled to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Prebiotics Ingredients Market Key Segments:

By Ingredient

Inulin

Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS)

Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS)

Falacto-Fructose (GF)

By Application

Food & Beverages Dairy Products Bakery & Confectionery Cereals Meat Products Sports Drinks Others

Dietary Supplements Nutritional Supplements Infant Nutrition Specialty Nutrition

Animal Feed Poultry Cattle Swine Pets



For more business [email protected] https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2334?utm_source=SP-HV&utm_medium=Pra

The key players operating in the global prebiotics ingredients market are Beneo GmbH, Cargill Incorporated, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, FrieslandCampina, Ingredion Incorporated, Samyang, Genex, Nexira, Beghin Meiji, Royal Cosun, and Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd.

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research, a market research and advisory company of Allied Analytics LLP, provides business insights and market research reports to large as well as small & medium enterprises. The company assists its clients to strategize business policies and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Allied Market Research provides one stop solution from the beginning of data collection to investment advice. The analysts at Allied Market Research dig out factors that help clients to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The company amplies client’s insight on the factors, such as strategies, future estimations, growth or fall forecasting, opportunity analysis, and consumer surveys among others. As follows, the company offers consistent business intelligent support to aid the clients to turn into prominent business firm.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]