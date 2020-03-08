ROBOTICS MARKET IN THE TEXTILE INDUSTRY 2017 GLOBAL MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF 21.76% AND FORECAST TO 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Robotics Market in the Textile Industry – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 – 2021”

Robotics Market in the Textile Industry 2017

The global robotics market has been growing at a steady pace over the years with the automotive sector contributing the majority of the revenue. It is expected that the continued development of the robot technology along with miniaturization of sensors will contribute to the depreciation in prices of robots and trigger a rapid surge in sales of robots during the forecast period. With intense competition among industrial players, there is an increased emphasis on machinery and technologies that increase industrial efficiency and do not compromise on overall accuracy. Thus, industries across the world are deploying robots to meet the need for better precision and efficiency by end-users.

The analysts forecast the global robotics market in the textile industry to grow at a CAGR of 21.76% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global robotics market in the textile industry for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from new sales and the services associated with them.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Robotics Market in the Textile Industry 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ABB

• Dematic Egemin

• Neuenhauser Maschinenbau

• Sewbo

• SoftWear Automation

• Universal Robots

Other prominent vendors

• Adept MobileRobots

• Balyo

• BA Systèmes

• Bastian Solutions

• DF Automation and Robotics

• Fanuc

• KUKA

• Lone Star Automated Systems

• READY Robotics

• Rethink Robotics

• Seegrid

• Smart Robotics

• Stäubli

• Suzhou Industrial Park AGV Technologies

• Transbotics

• Yaskawa Motoman

Market driver

• Rise in adoption of robots in China

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• High cost of implementation

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Co-bots in the textile industry

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline: Global robotics market

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Global robotics market in the textile industry in logistics and transportation

• Global robotics market in the textile industry in material handling applications

• Global robotics market in the textile industry in sewing

• Global robotics market in the textile industry in other applications

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global robotics market in the textile industry by geography

• Robotics market in the textile industry in APAC

• Robotics market in the textile industry in Americas

• Robotics market in the textile industry in EMEA

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Co-bots in the textile industry

• Increased emphasis on reducing hardware-related drawbacks

• Increase in adoption of industrial robots by SMEs

• Partnerships between system integrators and manufacturers

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

• ABB

• Dematic Egemin

• Neuenhauser Maschinenbau

• Sewbo

• SoftWear Automation

• Universal Robots

..…..Continued

