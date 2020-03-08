Runway Lighting Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Runway Lighting Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

Lights are easily one of the most important fixtures present on a runway. Runway lights guide pilots during the takeoff and landing procedures. In reality, all lights on an airfield are essential to the safe and efficient aircraft operations during takeoff, landing, and taxiing.

Runway edge lights are white, transitioning to amber near the departure end of the runway. The ends, or thresholds, of the runways have green lights at the “beginning” of the runway, or approach end. The departure end is marked by red lights delineating the end of operational pavement. Recessed in-pavement runway lights, also white in color, are common at most large airports to provide enhanced runway visibility. These lights are typically used in conjunction with approach light systems, which extend beyond the runway ends, providing a visual queue for the pilots to line-up the aircraft during approach.

Scope of the Report:

The runway lighting market is predominantly driven by the increasing number of airports globally. Increase in demand for low-cost lights in the emerging countries is considered as one of the most significant factors driving the growth of the runway lighting market. In addition to this, the increasing usage of LED lights and mood lighting are further propelling the growth of this market.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

The worldwide market for Runway Lighting is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 320 million US$ in 2024, from 260 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Runway Lighting in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ADB SAFEGATE

Honeywell

Hella (TKH)

Eaton

OSRAM

OCEM Airfield Technology

Astronics

Youyang

Airsafe Airport Equipment

Carmanah Technologies

Vosla (NARVA)

ATG Airports

Avlite Systems (Sealite)

Transcon

Market Segment by Type, covers

Halogen

LED

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Civilian and Commercial Airport

Military Airport

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

