Sales of Therapeutic Contact lenses Market to Increase from Top End-use Industries During the Forecast Period 2018–2028

Therapeutic Contact lenses Market Outlook:

Therapeutic lenses are also known as bandage lenses owing to their property to act like bandages for eyes, they help in preventing our cornea from external wear and tear of our eyelids. Therapeutic contact lenses serves the purpose of protection of eyes from irritation and friction which is caused by rubbing of eyelids and some other functions such as sealing, healing, maintenance of corneal hydration, and pain relief and thereby helping the cornea to heal in conditions such as corneal diseases or eye injury which leads to an increase in growth of the demand for therapeutic contact lenses. Therapeutic contact lenses are soft contact lenses and do not help in vision correctness because they do not have any focusing power that is why they are mainly used for healing purpose which complements the demand for therapeutic contact lenses in the market. The effectiveness of therapeutic contact lenses in the treatment of numerous corneal diseases such as dry eye is one of the major reason for boosting the demand for therapeutic contact lenses in the market. The rise in the number of eye treatment surgeries on a global is leading to growth in the demand for therapeutic contact lenses owing to its post-surgical healing properties.

Rising number of Eye Surgeries and increasing application of therapeutic lenses is driving the Therapeutic Contact lenses Market:

The global therapeutic contact lenses market is expected to witness a boost owing to growth in the prevalence of eye disorders and increasing vision correction surgeries where therapeutic contact lenses play a major role in healing the eyes. Rapidly aging population coupled with surging applications of therapeutic contact lenses in treating various eye disorders which acts as a major contributing factor in fuelling the demand for therapeutic contact lenses in the market. Therapeutic contact lenses are known to increase the speed of re-epitheliazation, reduce the discomfort of the patient and also possess some therapeutic and clinical effects which aid to the rising demand of therapeutic contact lenses in the market. Prevalence of cataract and various other eye-related diseases such as diabetic retinopathy, blindness, glaucoma is on the upsurge which is a major growth driver for the therapeutic market. Apart from these diseases the number of vision correction surgeries is also on the rise and owing to the post-surgical healing nature of therapeutic contact lenses which is a major reason to boost the demand of therapeutic contact lenses in the market.

Therapeutic Contact lenses Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Material, the Global Therapeutic Contact lenses market has been segmented as:

Balafilacon

Lotrafilacon

Methafilacon

Senofilacon

Others

On the basis of Indication, the Global Therapeutic Contact lenses market has been segmented as:

Dye eye disease

Corneal ablation

LASIK surgery

Others

On the basis of Distribution Channel, the Global Therapeutic Contact lenses market has been segmented as:

Medical Stores

Specialty Retail Stores

Online Retailers

Global Therapeutic Contact lenses Market: Market Participants:

The key market participants identified across the value chain of the global Therapeutic Contact lenses market are UltraVision CLPL, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., Unilens Corporation, Bausch + Lomb, Incorporated., Vistacom, Inc., and Alcon (Novartis AG) are among others.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Opportunities for Therapeutic Contact lenses Market participants:

Globally, the therapeutic contact lenses market is growing at a swift rate owing to the rise in the prevalence of eye disorders and increasing cases of cataract surgeries which demand therapeutic contact lenses for the post-surgical healing purpose. Increasing applications of therapeutic contact lenses aligned with patient preferences are leading manufacturers to use more advanced and new materials for manufacturing therapeutic contact lenses which are anticipated to be a winning imperative for the therapeutic contact lenses market. Rise in incidences of eye disorders, growth in health care spending, and growth in the adaption rate of therapeutic contact lenses among patients are some of the major reasons for driving the demand of therapeutic contact lenses in the market. Sensing a lucrative growth many new small and large demand-side participants are anticipated to enter the competitive landscape of the therapeutic contact lenses market.

