Satellite Market by 2023 With Leading Players Such as Intelsat, SES S.A., Eutelsat Communications S.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus S.A.S., Boeing and More

The satellite market is an integral part of any economy for the development of infrastructure for commercial companies, government agencies, telecom, and space industry. It is an artificial object which is intentionally placed into the orbit. This object is called as artificial satellite and it acts as cell towers in the sky which transmits data from one point on the earth to another.

They enhance missions which last for more than 15 years in the vacuum of the space at extreme temperature and radiations. Satellites vary based on their frequency, orbit, and missions. They are manufactured for different purposes such as telecommunication, navigation, military, space science, remote sensing, and others.

The global satellite market is driven by increase in demand for direct to home (DTH) television, high definition TV conversion, and intercontinental transmission in developed economies. In addition, continuous growth of video diffusion and internet access, increase in demand for digital TV and growth in communication and broadcasting market fuels the market growth. However, technology risk, spectrum access risk, and increase in competition from fiber optical cable limit the market growth. Furthermore, advancements in space technologies, rise in demand for satellites in various application areas, and emergence of terrestrial broadband concept and hybrid DTH is expected to provide numerous opportunities for development.

The global satellite market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and application. Type segment covered in this study include large satellite, mini satellite, micro satellite, and nano satellite. Based on end user, the market is categorized into commercial, civil, government, and others. On the basis of application, the market is divided into scientific research, technology demonstration and verification, earth observation and remote sensing, scientific research, communication, and others. By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global satellite market is dominated by key players such as Intelsat, SES S.A., Eutelsat Communications S.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus S.A.S., Boeing, Thales Group, Orbital Sciences Corporation, Planet Labs Inc., and Millennium Space Systems, Inc.