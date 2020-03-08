Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Seaport and Airport Security Systems Market 2017 Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast to 2021”

Airways and seaways are some of the growing modes of transport. The major purpose of sea transport is the shipment of goods and services, along with passenger travel. Shipping plays a crucial role in the trade of various products for export as well as import as in various nations, more than 75% of the trade is carried out through seaways. Air transport plays a vital role in the transport of passengers and goods. The growing traffic congestions in roads have resulted in people switching to other modes of transport such as the seaways and airways.

Ports and airports are vulnerable to terrorist attacks and criminal activities. The susceptibility of airports and seaports to terrorist activities has been on the rise. The growth in passenger footfalls and goods shipment has led to airports and seaports being major targets for attacks. The rising concerns in terms of security and safety have boosted the need for implementation of better security systems in airports and seaports that are major points of contact for airplanes and ships.

The analysts forecast the global seaport and airport security systems market to grow at a CAGR of 8.46% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global seaport and airport security systems market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by different vendors through the sales of security systems for airport and seaport. The different product offerings can be divided into video surveillance, screening, access control, and others. The others segment includes perimeter intrusion detection and real-time location systems.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Seaport and Airport Security Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Bosch Group

• FLIR Systems

• Honeywell International

• Siemens

Other prominent vendors

• Saab

• Tyco International

• Raytheon

• HCL Infosystems

• L3 Technologies

• Unisys

Market driver

• Growing air traffic

Market challenge

• Relying on old technologies

Market trend

• New innovations and product developments

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 7

PART 02: SCOPE OF REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2016

• Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market Condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

• Segmentation by type

• Comparison by type

• Airport – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Seaport – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Market opportunity by type

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SECURITY TYPE

• Segmentation by security type

• Comparison by security type

• Video surveillance – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Screening – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Access control – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Others – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Market opportunity by security type

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical Segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• New innovations and product developments

• Market expansion by vendors

• Application of big data analytics in airports and seaports

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive Scenario

• Bosch Group

• FLIR Systems

• Honeywell International

• Siemens

• Other prominent vendors

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

..…..Continued

