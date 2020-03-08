Silicon Photonics Market Potential Growth and Market Key Players -2023

The Global Silicon Photonics Market report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement and governing factors in the market.

Silicon Photonics Market competition by top manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by Business Leaders:

Mellanox technologies, Intel Corporation, Luxtera Inc, IBM Corporation, Molex Inc, Cisco Systems, Hamamatsu Photonics, STMicroelectronics, Infinera Corporation, Finisar Corporation, Luxtera Inc, DAS Photonics, Aurrion Inc., . And More……

Silicon Photonics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in , according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Get Access to Report Sample @ http://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/10506439

Overview of the Silicon Photonics Market: –

Silicon photonics is the study and application of photonic systems which use silicon as an optical medium.The silicon is usually patterned with sub-micrometre precision, into microphotonic components.These operate in the infrared, most commonly at the 1.55 micrometre wavelength used by most fiber optic telecommunication systems.[6] The silicon typically lies on top of a layer of silica in what (by analogy with a similar construction in microelectronics) is known as silicon on insulator (SOI).,

Major classifications are as follows:

Optical Waveguides

Optical Modulators

Photodetectors

Wavelength-Division Multiplexing (WDM) Filters Major applications are as follows:

IT Telecommunications

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare Life Sciences

Defense and Security

Commercial