Smart Farming Market 2026 Growth Analysis and Industry Development 2019 – Dominated By Deere & Co., Trimble Inc., AGCO Corporation, Raven Industries, GEA Farm Technologies, Lely, Afimilk Ltd., , Vertical Farm Systems, AeroFarms, Signify Holding, Osram Licht AG, Harvest Automation, AKVA Group Farmers Edge Inc., Mavrx Inc., DTN, GeoVisual Analytics, , Aglytix

Global Smart Farming Market is driven by the huge increase in adoption of technology within farming globally, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 7.53 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19.75 by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.81% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global Smart Farming Market,

By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services),

Agriculture Type (Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Fish Farm Monitoring & Others),

Application (Smart Greenhouse Applications, Fish Farming Applications & Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Swiss farms with the support of AGCO Corporation in software and hardware officially opened swiss future farms. This has been opened to make digital agriculture more strong and feasible by giving educational and consultancy services.

In January 2018, South Dakota State University partnered with raven industry to establish smart agriculture amenities within the south dakota university campus

Major Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in smart farming market are:-

Deere & Co.,

Raven Industries,

GEA Farm Technologies,

Afimilk Ltd.,

Osram Licht AG,

AKVA Group Farmers Edge Inc.,

DTN, GeoVisual Analytics, ,

Aglytix, and

360 Yield Center.

Smart faming can be defined as application of one or more than one technology in the farming process to gain more efficiency and effectiveness. Smart faming is the advanced and innovative way of doing farming to get the maximum output and to reduce the human efforts. Advance technology includes usage of hardware, service and software to the process of farming. The technology includes irrigation management, scouting of crops, harvesting, seeding and many more.

Market Drivers:

Huge acceptance of technology within the farming as it is more effective and efficient and utilize the resources in the best manner

Rise in the demand for controlling and monitoring the livestock health, which helps in taking proper measures within the growth process.

Huge increase in the population across the globe increases the demand for food. This increases the use of technology and automation within the farming process to get the maximum yield and output.

Competitive Analysis:

Global smart farming market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Smart Farming Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Market Landscape

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

Part 04: Market Sizing

• Market definition

• Market sizing

• Market size and forecast

Part 05: Five Forces Analysis

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product

• Market segmentation by product

• Market segmentation By Applications

• Market segmentation By End Users

• Comparison by product

• Others – Market size and forecast

• Market opportunity by product

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

• Geographic segmentation

• Geographic comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast

• EMEA – Market size and forecast

• APAC – Market size and forecast

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

• Overview

• Landscape Disruption

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

